Former Rangers Manager Ron Washington Had Quadruple Bypass Procedure
As the Texas Rangers get set to face the Los Angeles Angels, they were handed bad news about two of their stars, with both Evan Carter and Marcus Semien likely out for the rest of the season.
Coincidentally, both of their injuries also appear to be suffered in the same game, with Semien fouling a ball off his foot that resulted in a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a Lisfranc sprain, while Carter suffered a fractured wrist after getting hit by a pitch.
Those losses do not bode well for the chances of the Rangers getting into the playoffs, but they will have an opportunity to keep their newfound momentum rolling against the Angels, a team that had a familiar face in the dugout to start the year.
Ron Washington Reveals Health Update
The former Rangers skipper was named the manager of the Angels ahead of the 2024 season. That campaign finished poorly as the first year in the era following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, but Washington was attempting to create a new culture.
Through 80 games this season, it appeared like things were getting on the right track, with Los Angeles owning a 40-40 record that had them in the playoff hunt. Unfortunately, Washington announced that he was taking an indefinite leave of absence due to health issues, something that later was revealed would cause him to be out for the rest of the year.
Not a lot of details were given regarding what Washington was dealing with, but ahead of Monday's series opener between the Rangers and Angels, he revealed that he had quadruple bypass surgery done, a procedure he is now eight weeks removed from.
Washington, 73 years old, was the oldest active manager in Major League Baseball before he stepped aside. That came after he experienced shortness of breath and fatigue during the June 19 game against the New York Yankees.
Following a series of tests being done back home in Southern California, he underwent the quadruple bypass open-heart procedure on June 30 to restore oxygen-rich blood to his heart muscle that will reduce the risk of heart attack going forward.
According to Stephen Hawkings of the Associated Press, Washington plans to travel with the team to Houston but will skip the trip to Kanas City. From there, he hopes to be around the team for the rest of the season even though he won't be managing.
Washington is the winningest manager in Rangers history with a 664-611 record from 2007-14, a span that resulted in two trips to the World Series, two AL West titles and top two finishes in the division every season except for his first year in charge and his last when he resigned.