Rangers Near AL Wild Card Berth After Dustin Harris’ Walk-Off Hit Against Astros
The Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros, 4-3, on Friday in a game that is likely emblematic of what will be a dramatic three-game series.
Dustin Harris, who was called up on Friday to take the place of the injured Adolis Garcia, delivered a walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the 12th inning to score Cody Freeman and hand Texas (73-69) the first win the three-game series at Globe Life Field. But it did so much more than that. With the win, the Rangers got closer to making the AL Wild Card race a real one — and cut into Houston’s lead in the division.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
Entering Friday’s action, the Rangers were 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final AL Wild Card berth and five games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West race. The series represented a terrific chance for Texas to put a dent in the Astros’ lead in the division and make up more ground on the Mariners, who were in Atlanta to start a three-game series.
Well, the Rangers did both. The victory over Houston cut the Astros’ lead in the division to four games over Texas and held it at 3.5 games over the Mariners. But what really should intrigue fans is the AL Wild Card race. Seattle lost to Atlanta on Friday and, coupled with Texas’ win, the Rangers are now just one-half game back of the Mariners for the final AL Wild Card berth.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 5)
Houston Astros: 77-65
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 19)
Seattle Mariners: 73-68 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 73-69 (4.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (20 games): Sept. 6-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (21 games): Sept. 6-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (20 games): Sept. 6-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 78-63 (5.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 78-63 (5.0 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 73-68 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 73-69 (0.5 games behind final berth)
Kansas City Royals: 72-69 (1.0 games behind final berth)
Tampa Bay Rays: 71-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 71-60 (2.0 games behind final berth)