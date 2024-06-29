Rangers’ Offensive Woes A Broken Record In Loss To Orioles
The Texas Rangers managed just four hits in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, a game in which they pitched well enough to win again.
The Rangers (37-45) have now lost two straight to Baltimore and are 0-5 on a road trip that started in Milwaukee.
On Wednesday, after a flurry of moves, Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters that “It's time” for Texas to get back in the race.
Instead, Baltimore (52-30) starter Albert Suarez and the O’s bullpen held the Rangers to one run.
The Orioles took the lead in the fourth when rookie Colton Cowser hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Max Scherzer (1-1). He left the game in the fifth inning having passed Hall-of-Famer Greg Maddux for No. 11 all-time in career strikeouts. He tied Maddux in his first start of the season.
Baltimore only scored two runs off Scherzer and the Rangers, but it was enough.
Here are three thoughts from Friday’s game.
1. Scherzer’s Second Start
Scherzer made his scheduled start after throwing his last bullpen on Wednesday in Milwaukee. He wasn’t as effective as he was in his last start on Sunday, but he limited one of the top offensive lineups in the American League to two earned runs. He also gave up four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.
He did give up a solo home run to Cowser in the fourth inning, which broke the ice in a scoreless game.
Jacob Latz and Jose Leclerc combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings, with Leclerc giving up just one hit.
2. Can Barely Buy A Run
Texas managed just one run, coming in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Leody Taveras. That cut the Orioles’ lead to 2-1. The bases were still loaded, but Marcus Semien — the Rangers’ only All-Star Game voting finalist — grounded out to end the inning and an opportunity for the Rangers to tie the game.
Four different Rangers had a hit, but rookie Wyatt Langford also drew two walks.
The Rangers left five runners in scoring position with two outs and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
All of the offensive juice the Rangers collected during their four-game winning streak to end their homestand appears to have disappeared.
3. Next Up
The Rangers continue their four-game series with the Orioles on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. central on Fox, as Texas will start Michael Lorenzen and Baltimore will start Cade Povich.
The series finale on Sunday will pit the Rangers’ Andrew Heaney against the Orioles’ Cole Irvin. That game is set for 6:10 p.m. on ESPN.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.