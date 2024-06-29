Inside The Rangers

Rangers’ Offensive Woes A Broken Record In Loss To Orioles

The Texas Rangers are 0-3 since general manager Chris Young said it was time for the team to turn things around.

Matthew Postins

Jun 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after giving up a third inning hit against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Jun 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts after giving up a third inning hit against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers managed just four hits in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, a game in which they pitched well enough to win again.

The Rangers (37-45) have now lost two straight to Baltimore and are 0-5 on a road trip that started in Milwaukee.

On Wednesday, after a flurry of moves, Rangers general manager Chris Young told reporters that “It's time” for Texas to get back in the race.

Instead, Baltimore (52-30) starter Albert Suarez and the O’s bullpen held the Rangers to one run.

The Orioles took the lead in the fourth when rookie Colton Cowser hit a solo home run off Rangers starter Max Scherzer (1-1). He left the game in the fifth inning having passed Hall-of-Famer Greg Maddux for No. 11 all-time in career strikeouts. He tied Maddux in his first start of the season.

Baltimore only scored two runs off Scherzer and the Rangers, but it was enough.

Here are three thoughts from Friday’s game.

1. Scherzer’s Second Start

Texas Rangers Max Scherzer throws a pitch
Jun 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Scherzer made his scheduled start after throwing his last bullpen on Wednesday in Milwaukee. He wasn’t as effective as he was in his last start on Sunday, but he limited one of the top offensive lineups in the American League to two earned runs. He also gave up four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.

He did give up a solo home run to Cowser in the fourth inning, which broke the ice in a scoreless game.

Jacob Latz and Jose Leclerc combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings, with Leclerc giving up just one hit.

2. Can Barely Buy A Run

Texas Rangers Leody Taveras swings through a pitch.
Jun 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Leody Taveras (2) swings through a pitch against the Baltimore Oriolesm at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Texas managed just one run, coming in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Leody Taveras. That cut the Orioles’ lead to 2-1. The bases were still loaded, but Marcus Semien — the Rangers’ only All-Star Game voting finalist — grounded out to end the inning and an opportunity for the Rangers to tie the game.

Four different Rangers had a hit, but rookie Wyatt Langford also drew two walks.

The Rangers left five runners in scoring position with two outs and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

All of the offensive juice the Rangers collected during their four-game winning streak to end their homestand appears to have disappeared.

3. Next Up

Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen throws.
Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws during the first inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, June 24, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Rangers continue their four-game series with the Orioles on Saturday at 6:15 p.m. central on Fox, as Texas will start Michael Lorenzen and Baltimore will start Cade Povich.

The series finale on Sunday will pit the Rangers’ Andrew Heaney against the Orioles’ Cole Irvin. That game is set for 6:10 p.m. on ESPN.


Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Matthew Postins

MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers the Texas Rangers for Fan Nation/SI and also writes about the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. He also covers the Big 12 for HeartlandCollegeSports.com.

Home/News