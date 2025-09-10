Rangers Predicted To Make Major Splash To Upgrade Lineup in Free Agency
The Texas Rangers are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on this offseason.
They are making a legitimate run at a playoff spot in the American League down the stretch. Only two games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West race and one game behind the Seattle Mariners for the final wild card spot, they certainly have a shot. Things haven’t been pretty for them at points, but they are in a position to make the dance after this most recent hot streak.
Alas, even if the team can pull off the comeback, things have to change this winter. Attention will be given to a pitching staff that could have several holes to fill. Merrill Kelly and Tyler Mahle are both free agents in the starting rotation, and the bullpen is full of players on one-year deals. But it is the offense that needs the most help.
The Rangers are in the position they are, fighting for a playoff spot instead of running away with the division, because of their offense. At points during the campaign, Texas was at the bottom of several offensive statistics. Now that they are moving up the ranks, they are winning games more frequently.
Rangers Predicted To Sign Trent Grisham
However, that doesn’t change the fact that the lineup could use some changes moving forward. And that is exactly what Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes will occur. He recently made predictions for what each team’s Opening Day lineup will look like in 2026, and he believes the Rangers are going to have a new-look outfield.
The biggest change will be in center field. Texas is predicted to sign Trent Grisham away from the New York Yankees to take over that spot in their lineup. A result of that signing is the team moving on from long-time right fielder Adolis Garcia.
With Joc Pederson owning an $18.5 million option for next year, it is a near certainty that he will pick it up. The Rangers need to take that into account when figuring out their financials in 2026, which is part of the reason why they could move on from Garcia. There is a chance Pederson becomes a platoon bat along with Jake Burger, opening up a spot at first base.
But instead of going that route, Reuter is predicting that Texas will bring in Grisham. He picked the perfect time for a career year, ready to cash in this winter with a lucrative contract. That would leave Wyatt Langford entrenched as the starting left fielder, with Evan Carter taking over in Garcia’s place in right field.