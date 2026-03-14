What Rangers Spring Training Lineup Adjustments Tell Us to Expect Opening Day

The Texas Rangers have preached competition during spring training. But, the way things are shaking out the lineup that takes the field on opening day should look quite similar to what the Rangers put out last season.

That isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially when it comes to defense. The Rangers had the best defense in baseball in 2025 and set a modern record for fielding percentage for a team. Many of those top defenders return, and in the few areas where Texas has made swaps it’s likely made the defense a little better.

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Whether that helps the offense is another story. But, based on the adjustments seen in spring training, here are the most likely things Rangers fans will see on opening day.

A Strong Middle Alignment

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has said repeatedly in camp that he believes a defense’s strength in baseball is up the middle. When comparing last year's opening day lineup to the projected lineup against Philadelphia on March 26, that strength should be a bit better.

Josh Smith is widely expected to be the starting second baseman in place of Marcus Semien, who was traded to the New York Mets. Smith is an above-average defender who has played nearly every position on the diamond. Given a set position for 162 games, he has the capability of defending at the same level as Semien, who won a Gold Glove at the position last season.

The bigger move is Evan Carter in center field. Carter was still ramping up last spring and began the campaign in the minor leagues. The Rangers started Kevin Pillar in center field. Adding Carter gives the Rangers a significant boost defensively. The oft-injured left-handed hitter is considered an above average defender within the organization.

The Rangers could swap Carter with starting left fielder Wyatt Langford. Texas has flipped the pair in spring training. Texas could decide to put Carter in left to preserve his health. If so, the Rangers lose nothing defensively with Langford in center, who was a Gold Glove finalist in left field in 2025.

What About Right Field?

Texas Rangers left fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

For all the issues that Adolis Garcia had at the plate last season, he was one of the best defensive right fielders in baseball. He's been among the leaders in outs above average and defensive runs saved among outfielders the past few years. Rangers fans can say what they want about the decline of his bat. There were no issues with his glove or his arm.

That’s the position Brandon Nimmo slides into as he takes over the position. The Rangers are trading Garcia’s slug for his on-base percentage. They’re also making a defensive trade. Nimmo hasn’t played much right field in the Majors and has never won a Gold Glove. As a corner outfielder, he’s a plus-9 in OAA for his career. But he’s minus-9 in defensive runs saved. Last season he was a minus-1 in OAA but a plus-3 in DRS.

He’s not Garcia’s equal defensively. But he’s an adequate defender playing the right position for his skill set.

The Versatile Backups

Texas Rangers center fielder Sam Haggerty. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There are several players that won't play every day but will figure into the defensive makeup of the lineup. Outfielder Sam Haggerty has practically made the team and can play all three outfield positions. He also cross-trained at second base in spring training to provide extra coverage for the infield.

Joc Pederson, the left-handed designated hitter, has played several games at first base and Schumaker believes he has the athleticism to handle the position on days in which Jake Burger needs a rest. Ezequiel Duran Is likely to make the team, though he will be pushed by Cameron Cauley. Duran has played every infield position in nearly every outfield position. The Rangers value that versatility.

Texas brought in veteran Andrew McCutchen to make the team as a right-handed designated hitter. But, he must show he can play at least one corner outfield position for Texas to feel comfortable with rostering the 39-year-old every day. So far, so good.