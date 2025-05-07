Rangers Recent Success Proves Change at Offensive Coordinator Was the Right Move
The Texas Rangers were off to a very slow start at the plate this season. To combat that, the team decided to let go of their offensive coordinator, Donnie Ecker. His replacement is two-time Silver Slugger, Bret Boone.
It is always tough to move on from a familiar coach, but the Rangers proved the front office made the right choice with their offensive output on Tuesday.
In Boone's first game as the team's hitting coach, Texas exploded for 16 hits. It was the second-most hits they have had all year, and the ninth time the team has collected 10 or more. It was only Boone's first day with the Rangers, but he definitely played a part in the production.
"... with Boonie coming in, it’s new, fresh vocabulary, language, conversations and outlook on the offensive side. I think we take it and run with it and make the best of it. We're off to a good start," Joc Pederson said, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Texas Rangers Batters Needed Fresh Perspective
The offense went stale under Ecker. They were struggling to score, and it was hurting the team. Entering Monday, which includes the six runs scored in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox, the Rangers are 28th in runs scored.
The pitching staff has done a good job, but if Texas wants to make a return to the postseason and stay in the hunt in the American League West, they will have to get hot offensively.
Second baseman Marcus Semien is welcoming the change that brought in Boone.
“I think with this slow start we've had, there's people like Boonie who can maybe throw something out there we haven't heard. We have a group that's good enough to hear something small and have it click and then we ride that into September and October. I'm going to continue to pick his brain and try and get something to get me hot," Semien said, per Landry.
Semien went 2-for-5 in Tuesday's game. Both hits were singles, but three of his four at-bats ended with exit velocities over 90 mph.
The right-handed batter is still slashing a low .190/.273/.246 with just three extra-base hits. He is a player that will hopefully benefit from the new offensive outlook that is brought in by Boone. Getting him hot again, or at least hitting for more power, will be crucial for Texas.
With Boone running things at the plate, the Rangers should be more optimistic as the summer months approach. The win on Tuesday is just a one-game sample, but it seems like the team is already trending in the right direction.