Rangers Red-Hot Pitching Prospect Continues to Shine in August

Caden Scarborough has the stuff of a Top 100 Prospect:



He holds a 3.09 ERA in 70 Single-A IP, with a 31.7% K%, 6.5% BB%, 0.97 WHIP and has kept opponents to a .196 BAA.



His mid-90's fastball is deceptive, and he has a plus sweeper that he can land for strikes.



Little more 👇 pic.twitter.com/BBoBgImFbL