Rangers Reliever Luke Jackson Hit by Comebacker Closing Out Rockies Win
The Texas Rangers were able to hold off the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night for a 2-1 win in their first game of a three-game series, but it wasn’t all positive for the team.
Shortstop Corey Seager missed another game because of nagging hamstring soreness. It was the fourth game out of the last five that he had not played in. This is the second time he is dealing with hamstring woes this season, missing 10 games when he was on the injured list from April 23 before returning May 3.
In the ninth inning on Monday, the Rangers suffered another injury score.
Closer Luke Jackson was pitching against Ryan McMahon, who smoked the first pitch he saw 111 mph ball right up the middle.
The ball would hit Jackson in his throwing hand and he was forced from the game.
How Long Will Luke Jackson Be Sidelined?
Manager Bruce Bochy shared an encouraging update later on, saying the X-rays on his hand came back negative. However, his hand “swelled up pretty good,” so he may not be out of the woods yet.
A stint on the injured list is certainly a possibility, said the manager, but for now, it is too early to tell anything. More information will be gathered on Tuesday.
"We'll see how he responds. But that thing blew up right away, so do have some concern," Bochy said, via the Associated Press on ESPN.
It was the second consecutive inning that a Texas pitcher was dealing with a comebacker.
In the eighth inning, Chris Martin made a nice play on a hard line drive hit by Brenton Doyle.
"I mean 60 feet away is not that far, especially when those guys can hit as hard as they can," said Rangers starter Tyler Mahle, who picked up the win after a strong 6.1 innings worked. "He was just out there trying to do what he does, and then something crappy like that happens. It just sucks."
Jacob Webb replaced Jackson to close out the game for the win, but not before making things hairy.
After recording a fielder’s choice against the first batter, a single and a walk were issued. But with the bases loaded, Webb induced a ground ball to get the game-ending double play.
"That walk put him in a jam there," Bochy said. "He lost it there for four pitches, but then made a pitch when he had to to get the big double play."
If Jackson, who has converted eight out of nine save chances thus far this year but has some concerning underlying statistics, has to miss time, Martin would likely assume the closer’s role.
Robert Garcia has been excellent this season as well and could factor into the mix depending on matchups.