Rangers Select Power-Hitting Catcher In First Round Of MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers were in unfamiliar territory on Sunday in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft — the back of the line.
The Rangers selected No. 30, thanks to their World Series victory last November, and with that selection they picked Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore.
The All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention selection started 54 games and batted .255 with 42 runs, eight doubles, 16 home runs and 36 RBI. His 16 home runs were sixth in the Pac-12. He slugged .533 and had a .414 on-base percentage while drawing 44 walks, a team-high and third in the Pac-12.
He was also a Pac-12 All-Tournament selection after he batted .400 (4-for-10) with four runs, a double, three home runs and four RBI in three games.
He follows last year’s first-round selection, outfielder Wyatt Langford. The Florida product was taken No. 4 overall and made the Rangers’ opening-day roster in March. After a slow start, he has emerged as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate to watch in the second half of the season.
The last time the Rangers selected No. 30 was in 2016 when they received a compensatory pick and selected pitcher Cole Ragans, who is now with the Kansas City Royals. The Rangers did not have a first-round pick before that in 2016.
The Rangers have selected no worse than No. 15 overall since selected Cole Winn in that spot in 2018. Winn made his MLB debut this year as a reliever before he was optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock.
Over the last six drafts, the Rangers have selected in the top half of the first round and collected one player that helped them win last year’s World Series title — third baseman Josh Jung (No. 8 overall in 2019 out of Texas Tech).
Their other first-round picks have reached the Majors, with the exception of 2022 first-round pick Kumar Rocker, who is in the minor leagues on a rehab assignment after Tommy John surgery last year.
The Rangers’ other 2019 first-rounder, Baylor infielder Davis Wendzel (No. 41 overall on a compensatory pick) made his MLB debut this year. So did the Rangers’ 2020 first-rounder, infielder Justin Foscue, who is on a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
The Rangers’ first-round pick in 2021, pitcher Jack Leiter, made his MLB debut in April. He is with Round Rock.