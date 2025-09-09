Rangers Shut Out Brewers but Don’t Gain Ground in AL Wild Card Race
The Texas Rangers shut out the best team in the National League on Monday, as they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-0.
Texas (75-70) got a huge game from outfielder Michael Helman, who wasn’t on the opening-day roster. Batting in the No. 8 spot, he drove in all five runs for the Rangers, as he went 2-for-3, which included his first career grand slam. Starter Jacob Latz went 5.2 innings and gave up three hits. Three relievers threw three-hit baseball in the final 3.1 innings.
After winning the game, the Rangers retired to the clubhouse and watched to see if the Seattle Mariners would win or lose.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
The Rangers entered Monday down 1.5 games in the AL Wild Card race, with the Seattle Mariners holding the final spot. After the win, Texas moved within one game of the Mariners while they were playing on the west coast against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mariners won, 4-2, so Texas remained 1.5 games back.
The Rangers did trim the Houston Astros’ lead in the AL West to 3.5 games, though the Astros were off as they prepare for a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
With 17 games left, Texas cannot finish tied with Seattle, since the Mariners have the tiebreaker over the Rangers. Seattle also has one more game to play than Texas, thanks to a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels later this week. The two teams won’t be even in terms of number of games left until next week.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 8)
Houston Astros: 78-66
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 17)
Seattle Mariners: 76-68 (2.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 75-70 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (17 games): Sept. 9-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (18 games): Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (18 games): Sept. 9-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 80-63 (5.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 79-65 (3.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 76-68 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 75-70 (1.5 games behind final berth)