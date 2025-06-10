Seattle Mariners Parting Ways with Former Rangers Fan Favorite Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners announced on Monday afternoon that the team designated former Texas Rangers fan favorite Leody Taveras for assignment.
The move comes a little over a month after they acquired him off of waivers from the Rangers on May 6.
A lackluster start at the plate in Texas and a renewed commitment to young outfielder Evan Carter meant that Taveras lost his spot on the 26-man roster and it led to the Rangers placing him on outright waivers.
More News: Texas Rangers Ace Enhances Cy Young Hopes with New Franchise Record
The Mariners claimed the veteran in hopes of providing a spark in their outfield, and in doing so picked up the remaining $3.5 million on his current contract.
Unfortunately for both Seattle and Taveras, though, the move didn't pan out as he produced a brutal 32 wRC+ and -1.0 fWAR across the 92 plate appearances he had in a Mariners uniform.
Now, the 26-year-old will be looking to find his third different team this season in hopes that this time he can finally stick around somewhere.
More News: Texas Rangers Should Trade This Pitcher First if They're Trade Deadline Sellers
Taveras made his big league debut with the Rangers back in 2020 and spent five seasons with Texas before being waived.
The fan favorite was a key part of the team's 2023 World Series-winning run, a season that was by far the most successful he had at the MLB level. A lackluster performance in 2024 led to Texas platooning Taveras with veteran center fielder Kevin Pillar, rookie call-up Dustin Harris and Carter at various times.
The move did little to boost Taveras' numbers, however, and as such, the two sides parted ways 18 months removed from their legendary World Series run, a run that Taveras reminisced on in the heartfelt goodbye he penned to Rangers fans following his departure.
More News: Texas Rangers Reliever Leaves Nationals Game with Potential Injury
It's always sad seeing players who meant so much to a team's success fall off in the way that Taveras has, but the MLB is still a business at the end of the day.
Hopefully he can finally find a place where he can figure things out at the plate, and in doing so carve out a long term roll.
For More Rangers Coverage, Head to Rangers On SI