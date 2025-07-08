Texas Rangers Ace Sees Franchise Record Streak End in Loss to Angels
For the past couple of months, Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom has been on a heater unlike any pitcher in franchise history.
Entering Monday’s start, he was on a franchise-record 14-game streak in which he pitched five or more innings and gave up two or fewer runs in a start. It was the longest in the Majors since Seattle’s Felix Hernandez did it for 17 starts in 2014.
More News: Rangers Faced With Make-or-Break Road Trip Before All-Star Break
Well, the streak ended against the Los Angeles Angels when deGrom had an off-night — by his elite standards.
deGrom went five innings in the 6-5 loss to the Angels. He only allowed five hits and two walks, while he struck out five. But he gave up three runs, thus ending the streak.
More News: Rangers Outright Billy McKinney To Triple-A After He Clears Waivers
The reality is the 37-year-old saw another streak end. Per MLB.com, the Angels became the first team to score at least three runs on deGrom in the first two innings of a game since Sept. 22, 2022, when the Athletics did it.
How far back does that go? deGrom was with the New York Mets that season.
More News: Corey Seager Sends Crucial Message To Rangers Ahead of All-Star Break
deGrom ended up with a no-decision. He remains 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 18n starts with 105 strikeouts and 23 walks in 106.1 innings.
He has one more start coming before the All-Star break, likely against Houston on Saturday at Daikin Park.
More News: What Philosophy Should Rangers Have in This Year's MLB Draft?
After that, he’ll head to Atlanta for his fifth All-Star Game, but his first with the Rangers. He made four appearances with the Mets.
The two-time National League Cy Young winner is in the race for the award in the American League this year, though he’ll have to catch reigning winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers.
Skubal has been incredible, perhaps better this his Cy Young, pitching triple crown 2024. He is 10-2 with a 2.15 ERA in 17 starts, with 138 strikeouts and 14 walks in 109 innings. He is undefeated in his last 15 starts (10-0) with a 1.74 ERA with128 strikeouts and nine walks.
There is a chance the pair could face each other in Arlington the weekend after the All-Star break as their current pitching schedules align. If so, that battle would be appointment television for baseball fans, whether deGrom is on a streak or not.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.