Texas Rangers Spring Training Outlook: Three Catchers Is Too Much

Jim Carrey's lead role in the Ace Ventura franchise has entertained millions of fans for more than a couple decades now. One of my favorite movie characters of all time is responsible for a multitude of one-liners, gestures, and mannerisms. When attending almost any kind of gathering, if the quoting or impressions start, it could be a long night for anyone annoyed by the character's flamboyance and over-the-top...well, everything.

So whenever you read this, humor yourself and do it in the best Ace Ventura impression you can possibly do. Don't hold back. Embrace the silliness.

Three catchers is too MUCH!

The expansion of the active roster to 26 players has given fans, media, and armchair GM's all kinds of ideas of how to build a roster. Front office executives are also mulling over those options, but their blueprints for roster-building probably aren't as illustrated as ours. We're the toddlers who get overly excited and color outside the lines while baseball executives have the experience and dexterity to color properly.

To be fair, GM's can be creative artists too. Expanding the roster can give team presidents and GM's more ideas of how to assemble a winning team. Some may actually think about three catchers and some may think about an extra reliever. However, Major League Baseball somewhat limited the artist's creativity by implementing a 13-pitcher maximum to the new 26-man roster.

Of course, this wasn't even an issue when the winter started. The Rangers finished the 2019 season with the duo of Jeff Mathis and Jose Trevino. Jon Daniels was going to look for ways to possibly upgrade the position, but there were other needs that took precedence first, like their pursuit of Anthony Rendon, which inevitably failed.

When the Rangers were outbid at the Winter Meetings by their division rivals in Anaheim, Daniels quickly swapped with Cleveland for Corey Kluber. Shortly after the new year, Daniels reunited with catcher Robinson Chirinos.

At the press conference to announce Robinson Chirinos' [and Todd Frazier's] signing, Jon Daniels was asked about that cavalier idea of having three catchers on the roster.

"We've got some time to figure that out," Jon Daniels said at last month's press conference. "I don't think we've committed to that yet. It could be two, could be three depending on how it plays out."

Daniels also didn't put up any smokescreen about who may already have the edge for the two traditional roster spots.

"Most likely it will be Robby [Chirinos] and Jeff [Mathis]," Jon Daniels said. "We're open-minded. We could go with three if something could happen."

Jeff Mathis has an immediate advantage over Trevino, whether it's fair or unfair. Mathis is owed $3 million this season and Trevino can be optioned back to Triple-A Nashville. In that sense, it's a simple decision. Of course, it doesn't take too long to dive deep and find that these decisions are much more complicated below the surface.

Mathis is coming off a season where he built strong rapport with the pitching staff, most notably his relationship with Mike Minor. However, his performance with the bat was vastly underwhelming, slashing .158/.209/.224 in 86 games – 76 of which he started.

The Rangers did not intend on playing Mathis as often as he did last season. Subsequently, he ended up with back issues that lingered, especially toward the end of the season. Last month, Jon Daniels admitted that they pushed Mathis more than they initially wanted to from a physical standpoint.

With Chirinos now the primary catcher, Mathis could be in a more suitable role that preserves his health, which hopefully translates to better production.

On the flip side, going with Chirinos and Mathis leaves Jose Trevino off the roster, sending him back to Triple-A Nashville. Trevino isn't allowing those decisions that are out of his hands to affect him mentally.

"I've got no control over that. I don't make those decisions," Trevino told the media at a Rangers Winter Caravan event. "I'm just ready to go to spring training and compete."

Trevino has been working extremely hard this offseason in a variety of ways. He's worked extensively with hitting coach Luis Ortiz and has continued to build stronger relationships with the pitching staff.

"Jose [Trevino] has really taken a step forward, in my opinion," manager Chris Woodward said at mini camp. "He's got a ton of more confidence, he obviously can catch....he's communicating with the pitchers, and building that trust is critical. It's a good problem to have when you have good players."

That confidence is built off an impressive run in the final two months of the season where Trevino excelled behind the plate and took significant strides forward with the bat.

"I had an opportunity for two months to show the world who I was," Trevino said. "It gave me confidence to believe in myself, believe that I belong there. I think it's going to carry me into this next season."

While the Rangers aren't opposed to carrying three catchers, every indication so far shows there will be two spots dedicated to catcher on a regular basis. The team could get creative when they have long stretches without a day off or if a catcher needs to nurse an minor injury for a couple of days. But for now, it looks like Mathis and Trevino will be competing for that spot behind Chirinos on Opening Day.

As we know already, the baseball season is a long grind. Many players beyond the 26-man, or even if the 40-man roster will have to make contributions to the Major League club. Mathis and Trevino will both get their shot. The question we'll be tracking throughout spring training is who ends up with that initial spot on the roster.

Take care now, bye-bye then.

Who do you think should make the roster, Mathis or Trevino? Comment below!

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: @SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.