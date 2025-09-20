Rangers Star Marcus Semien Takes First Large Step Towards Returning From Injury
The Texas Rangers are right on the cusp of potentially fighting their way into an extremely tough American League Wild Card picture. Four teams remain within 10 games of landing a spot in that race, and the Rangers are one of the closest, sitting at only four games back from the Boston Red Sox for the last potential spot.
Unfortunately, things have not exactly gone to plan for Texas, and now the Cleveland Guardians have entered the mix, who sit only one and a half games back from the Red Sox. Ultimately, it is a race that is no doubt going to come down to the wire, and the Rangers could really use a boost to their offense in the coming days to put them in a prime position.
In positive news, they may just get that boost, as one of their key players, Marcus Semien, is starting to take the first steps towards returning from his fractured foot and Lisfranc sprain. He is eligible to return from the injured list in early October, and with that, he has made his first major bit of progress towards coming back to the MLB level.
What is the Latest Update on Semien's Recovery?
According to a report from Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, Semien took live batting practice on Friday at Globe Life Field, with running work upcoming, and he hopes to return to the field with the available games the team has left.
With only a few games left before the regular season wraps up, every single positive bit of news the team can get is a great chance to improve itself and find a spot in the 2025 Postseason. While there is no guarantee Semien returns fast enough, it is great news that he has started to trend in the right direction and is back to swinging the bat.
With how difficult things have been for Texas, given the injuries they have sustained over the course of the season, getting back one of their most critical pieces should help. While this certainly hasn't been Semien's best year at the plate, he has looked solid, slashing .230/.305/.364 with 62 RBI, 62 runs, 15 home runs, 11 stolen bases, 93 strikeouts and 50 walks.
His glove is the big benefit, though, as he has produced an American League high .996 fielding rate this year, giving up only two errors in 1,108.1 innings of work. Hopefully, fans will get one last chance to see him before the year is out, as he is always a crucial component to success for this team.