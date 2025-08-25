Rangers Get Brutal Injury Update On Their Star Marcus Semien
The Texas Rangers have had a rough go of things this year, drastically underperforming preseason expectations largely because their star-studded lineup has not lived up to its billing.
While they have flashed their high upside at times, the lack of consistency has been a real issue, with the Rangers squandering elite starting pitching performances on what almost feels like a nightly basis.
Now, Texas has their work cut out for them even more than it already was, with Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reporting that Marcus Semien has been diagnosed with a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a Lisfranc sprain, injuries that are expected to keep him on the shelf until late-September.
This appears to be directly related to Semien fouling the ball of his foot on Aug. 21 against the Kansas City Royals, an incident that seemed minor at the time. However, when the pain didn't subside, the Rangers put him on the injured list.
Semien wasn't the only one who got hurt that game, either, with Evan Carter fracturing his wrist after getting hit by a pitch. That is also expected to end Carter's season, which makes this the second consecutive campaign that was cut short by injury.
The news about Semien is a major blow for the Rangers, too, because right as it seemed like they might have turned the corner following their sweep of the Cleveland Guardians, both the star second baseman and young outfielder have gone down with injuries.
What's Next for Marcus Semien?
The good news is that he appears to have avoided the dreaded Lisfranc fracture, an injury that comes with roughly a 12-month recovery timeline. Semien isn't slated to get surgery at this point in time to address his injury, so his timeline to return is roughly 4-6 weeks.
But for him to suit up for Texas again this year, the Rangers have to make the playoffs. Even if he's out the minimum of four weeks that are on the generous side of things, he would return just for the tail end of the regular season.
Neither of those situations seem likely, though, which means Semien is probably out for the rest of the year because they are still 6.5 games back from the AL West lead and 4.5 back of the final Wild Card spot.
Under contract for three more years, the Rangers have to hope the second baseman doesn't do any more damage to his foot so he can be ready to go for the start of the 2026 campaign.