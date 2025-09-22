Rangers Starter Tyler Mahle Shines in Return Heading Into Free Agency
The Texas Rangers' chances of making the playoffs have been slowly slipping away in the last couple of days. They were swept by the Houston Astros while they were in striking distance of them for the third Wild Card and have since lost a series to the Miami Marlins.
In that time, the Seattle Mariners have asserted their lead on the AL West and the Cleveland Guardians won 10 in a row and closed the gap, flying by the Rangers into a tie with the Astros for the final spot. Texas went into Sunday's action five games back.
That hasn't stopped them from fighting to make it, especially Tyler Mahle. In a return from injury on Friday, the right-hander was excellent. His performances down the stretch will be huge for him going into free agency, but he has a loftier goal in mind.
Mahle’s First Priority Is the Playoffs
Mahle is in his second and final year of his contract and wants to make it worthwhile. The 30-year-old was signed in the 2023 offseason, but has struggled to stay healthy during his time with the Rangers. He only made three starts in 2024 as he was returning from Tommy John surgery, but wound up back on the IL to end the season.
He returned healthy to start the 2025 season and was excellent through his first 14 starts. In 77 innings, the right-hander had struck out 56 with a 2.34 ERA before hitting the injured list with shoulder fatigue.
He made three rehab starts before returning to action on Friday against the Marlins.
In 4.2 innings, the Mahle allowed four hits, no runs and walked one while striking out six. He went out and gave his team a chance to win in what ultimately ended in a loss.
"I felt really good. I felt like I never missed a step from where I left off. I just made pitches and had good defense behind me. Just making pitches. Focus on making pitches," he said to MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.
Mahle got his first start back out of the way and can now focus on what he wants to do next: help the Rangers make the playoffs and pitch in October. It seems far-fetched at this point. But that's the whole reason why the right-hander wanted to return to end the season.
"I wanted to put myself in a position to be able to pitch in the postseason, so that was the main focus. Or is the main focus. To go off into the offseason healthy is big, even though it might only be two starts, but hopefully somehow we can get this into the playoffs and I can pitch some more," Mahle said.
He'll make one more start, but the Rangers will need to figure it out as a whole. If that doesn't happen, it will still matter how well he performs as he heads into free agency.
Mahle is in a better position heading into free agency this time. Even though he was hurt for a majority of the year, he's healthy now and pitching well. He took a smaller deal with the Rangers because he was hurt and now his value is much higher.
Making the postseason will be tricky, but Mahle pitching well will not hurt his free agnecy case or the Rangers' chances.