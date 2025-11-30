Rangers Biggest Contract in Franchise History in Great Shape Four Years Later
The Texas Rangers have made quite a few big acquisitions over the last few years, and this offseason was no different, with their trade of Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for Brandon Nimmo.
However, the biggest one in their franchise history was one that brought in a free agent from the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they signed shortstop Corey Seager to an enormous 10-year, $325 million deal.
This was a little bit of a risk given how giant the contract was, as any deal would be at that price point, but Seager was a superstar in the making. It was just a matter of whether or not he could be a franchise cornerstone. This would take time to evaluate, and now, four years into the deal as of November 29, things look positive, per Just Baseball.
With a World Series already tied to his name, along with another World Series MVP award, three All-Star nods and more. His statistics have been the key to that success, and overall, Texas is likely pretty happy with how things have gone after signing Seager to this mega-deal.
What Do Seager's Statistics Look Like Since Joining the Rangers?
From 2022 to 2025, the offensive production has been outstanding from Seager when factoring in his efficiency. During that span, he has slashed .278/.355/.872 with 308 runs, 303 RBI, 117 home runs, 22.1 bWAR, 374 strikeouts, 218 walks and a 146 OPS+. While not perfect, this is extremely high-level play, and exactly what the Rangers were looking for when signing him.
His defense has also been solid at shortstop, which adds to his overall value. In 466 games for Texas, he has played 437 in the field, posting 571 putouts, 1,171 assists, 266 double plays turned and 36 errors, good for a .980 fielding rate. On that type of sample size at one of the hardest positions in the field, he has proven time and time again to be an enormously valuable defender.
While the last two years have been difficult for Texas, overall, Seager has been able to maintain a high level of production, keeping them at least in the race despite the team's offense being a net-negative. The only issue is injury. Since before the 2024 season he's had two sports hernia surgeries, a persistent hamstring issue and an appendectomy. But, when he's on the field he gets it done.
With Semien moving on and Nimmo coming in, that should help out on that end of the game, and will hopefully kick-start a movement to get Seager back into the postseason, where he becomes his most valuable form.
