Rangers Veteran Starting Pitcher Predicted by MLB Insider To Land Multi-Year Deal
The Texas Rangers were a team many people thought was going to look for some offensive help ahead of the MLB trade deadline, but instead, they opted to reinforce their strength on the mound.
They acquired relief pitchers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe from the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins, respectively. Their starting rotation was also bolstered as the winners of the Merrill Kelly sweepstakes. Their offer of three top pitching prospects beat out the New York Mets, who were also in on the veteran right-hander.
He was having another strong campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks before being acquired. Through 22 starts and 128.2 innings, a 3.22 ERA was recorded to go along with 121 strikeouts. That stellar level of production has been continued with the Rangers.
Kelly has made six starts thus far with his new team and performed exceptionally well. He has a 3.11 ERA across 35.1 innings with 28 strikeouts. Texas has consistently had an opportunity to win the game each time he has taken the mound, recording four consecutive quality starts. Disappointingly, the team has gone only 3-3 in his outings.
Merrill Kelly Has Set Himself Up Nicely for Free Agency
Continuing to pitch well in his age-36 campaign, it will be fascinating to see what kind of market develops for Kelly this offseason. He is set to be a free agent, finishing out a three-year, $24 million deal he signed ahead of the 2023 campaign. What kind of contract could he be in line for this time around?
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN believes he is going to be able to land a multi-year deal. Despite being 37 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026, there is a lot working in Kelly’s favor. He is still producing at a high level and most importantly, in the opinion of some teams, is that a qualifying offer cannot be attached to him.
“It's not powerful, but Kelly's game is pretty. The pitch mix, the command -- it all has allowed him the opportunity, at 37 in October, to cash in on a multiyear deal this winter. Bonus: It's without the pesky qualifying offer because he was traded midseason,” Passan wrote.
In his career, the veteran righty has a very respectable 3.72 ERA across 988.1 innings. He has recorded 893 strikeouts and has taken his production to another level over the last few years. Outside of an injury-impacted 2024, when he had an ERA of 4.03, his highest single-season ERA since 2022 is 3.37.
Kelly has also produced at least 3.5 bWAR in each campaign since 2022, outside of 2024. Teams are going to line up for him this winter despite his age because of the reliability he brings as a successful innings eater to round out a starting rotation.