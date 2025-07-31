Rangers Add Merrill Kelly To Starting Rotation in Trade With Diamondbacks
The Texas Rangers had been quiet for much of the trade deadline day.
With reports indicating finances held them back from being ultra-aggressive like they have been in the past, the front office started to get some things done before the deadline actually arrived, with them bolstering their bullpen by acquiring Danny Coulombe from the Minnesota Twins.
While that was a solid deal that should help out a strength of their team, the Rangers did eventually make a splash by trading for Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, as first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Adding to their starting rotation was seen as something Texas might do despite getting elite years from both Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. But with Tyler Mahle banged up and the inexperienced arms of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker being the ones behind their two aces, the Rangers felt like an additional starter was needed.
Kelly will fit right into the mix and be productive.
The right-hander is in the midst of a fantastic season with a 3.22 ERA across 22 starts. He also was great during the 2023 playoffs, posting a 2.25 ERA with a 3-1 record in four starts.
Texas also acquired one of the better arms who doesn't cost a ton of a money since he's a rental who is under contract for just a $2.2 million contract this season.
However, the prospect capital to get this done was pricy, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reporting that fifth-ranked prospect Kohl Drake, ninth-ranked prospect Mitch Bratt and 13th-ranked prospect David Hagaman were part of the deal.
That is a hefty price to pay for just a half-season of Kelly, but with the Rangers on the doorstep of getting back into the playoffs, they had to get something done to compete with the other contenders who bolstered their rosters.
