Rangers Acquire Underrated Twins Left-Handed Reliever Danny Coulombe
After being quiet for much of the start of the trade deadline, the Texas Rangers have acquired Minnesota Twins southpaw Danny Coulombe, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Coulombe might not get the same level of respect as some of the other relievers who have been on the move at the deadline, but there are few who have been more consistently productive.
The 35-year-old has posted a 1.16 ERA with a 0.968 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 31 innings of work so far this season. He has a 2.10 ERA dating back to 2022.
Coloumbe has had some injury troubles in that time, but he has been very good when he has been on the field. He is a soft thrower, but he doesn't get hit hard and gets a lot of batters to chase.
The Rangers bullpen ranks No. 4 in MLB with a 3.37 staff ERA. Their lefties have been even more dominant with a 2.67 ERA. While this may not have been a crucial addition, it is one that certainly won't hurt.
Hoby Milner, Robert Garcia, Shawn Armstrong, Chris Martin, Dane Dunning and Coloumbe will come together as a group of relievers performing at the top of their game as Texas tries to make a push for the postseason.
As of the time of the deadline, the Rangers sit with a 57-52 record.
They are five games back from the Houston Astros and tied with the Seattle Mariners, both of whom have been more active at the deadline upgrading their rosters.
Texas currently is tied for the final Wild Card spot, which is why they are buying at the deadline.
