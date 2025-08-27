Rangers Young Former All-Star Struggling To Replicate That Level of Success
Coming into the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers were thought to have arguably the best lineup in baseball.
Their 1-through-9 was strengthened by the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger, who were expected to provide the team with a much-needed power boost. They were joining an already impressive group that featured All-Stars and ascending young players. One of the players whom people were most excited about was third baseman Josh Jung.
A first-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft, he made his way through the minor league system quickly. He made his Big League debut on Sept. 9, 2022 and was the everyday third baseman the following year. His production was excellent, even earning a spot on the American League All-Star Team.
It was warranted with a .266/.315/.467 slash line. Jung had an OPS+ of 113 and hit 23 home runs along with 25 doubles. He drove in 70 runs, finishing in fourth place in the AL Rookie of the Year race behind Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, Tanner Bibee of the Cleveland Guardians and Triston Casas of the Boston Red Sox.
The future looked incredibly bright for the young Rangers third baseman. He looked like a core piece of the franchise moving forward, but unfortunately, that has not been the case in the two subsequent years. That has led to Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required) asking, what has happened to him?
Is Josh Jung Still a Long-Term Piece for Rangers?
Last year, an unfortunate Injury derailed Jung's progress. He was hit by a pitch that fractured his wrist, leading to only 46 games played. Health hasn’t been as big of an issue this year, but he has contributed to the overall lack of team success offensively.
His control of the strike zone has not been good, as McCullough noted. The impressive power numbers he showed as a rookie have disappeared as well. Both his slugging percentage and OPS+ have dropped to career-low levels. His defense remains stout, but that is about all the positives he brings to the field right now.
“Given his aptitude at third base, the Rangers can afford to keep playing him, even if he is a slightly below-average hitter. But the team had higher hopes a couple years ago,” McCullough wrote.
Not yet in his prime, turning 28 years old next February, Jung could still be an important piece of the puzzle moving forward. But, if he can’t recapture that power stroke he showcased as a rookie, expectations need to be adjusted. At the very least, his defense makes him a solid contributing role player. No longer does he look like a perennial All-Star at the hot corner.