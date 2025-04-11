Inside The Rangers

Reinvented Texas Rangers Ace Picking Up Right Where He Left Off

A Texas Rangers star pitcher has changed his approach on the mound but is still performing at a high level.

Kenneth Teape

Apr 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field.
Apr 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

To become legitimate World Series contenders again, the Texas Rangers know a few things will have to break their way, especially in the health department.

Injuries crushed them last year, preventing them from finding any consistency on the field.

The pitching staff was especially decimated. Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi were the only hurlers to make at least 20 starts.

Unfortunately, a repeat seemed to be occurring in spring training when Jon Gray and Cody Bradford were both forced to the injured list.

That put even more pressure on players like Jacob deGrom, who is working his way back from another Tommy John procedure and has dealt with constant injuries over the last few years.

The last time he made more than 15 starts in a season was 2019 with the New York Mets. He made 47 starts from 2020 to 2024, struggling to stay on the mound.

After making just nine starts over the last two seasons combined, the two-time Cy Young winner reinvented himself over the offseason.

Gone are the days of him pumping in triple-digit fastballs, as he is sacrificing some velocity to put less strain on his body.

So far, so good, as deGrom still features plenty of weapons in his arsenal to make up for his fastball averaging “only” 96.7 mph. In addition to his wipeout slider, he's using more changeups and curveballs to keep hitters off balance.

Through his first two starts, deGrom has thrown 10.2 innings, surrendering 10 hits, two walks and four earned runs. He's also struck out nine, handling himself well as he adjusts to a new style.

Look for the 36-year-old to improve as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable. While he may not be quite as dominant as he once was, Texas will gladly take a slight drop-off in quality if it allows him to stay on the field.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News