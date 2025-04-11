Reinvented Texas Rangers Ace Picking Up Right Where He Left Off
To become legitimate World Series contenders again, the Texas Rangers know a few things will have to break their way, especially in the health department.
Injuries crushed them last year, preventing them from finding any consistency on the field.
The pitching staff was especially decimated. Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi were the only hurlers to make at least 20 starts.
Unfortunately, a repeat seemed to be occurring in spring training when Jon Gray and Cody Bradford were both forced to the injured list.
That put even more pressure on players like Jacob deGrom, who is working his way back from another Tommy John procedure and has dealt with constant injuries over the last few years.
The last time he made more than 15 starts in a season was 2019 with the New York Mets. He made 47 starts from 2020 to 2024, struggling to stay on the mound.
After making just nine starts over the last two seasons combined, the two-time Cy Young winner reinvented himself over the offseason.
Gone are the days of him pumping in triple-digit fastballs, as he is sacrificing some velocity to put less strain on his body.
So far, so good, as deGrom still features plenty of weapons in his arsenal to make up for his fastball averaging “only” 96.7 mph. In addition to his wipeout slider, he's using more changeups and curveballs to keep hitters off balance.
Through his first two starts, deGrom has thrown 10.2 innings, surrendering 10 hits, two walks and four earned runs. He's also struck out nine, handling himself well as he adjusts to a new style.
Look for the 36-year-old to improve as the season progresses and he gets more comfortable. While he may not be quite as dominant as he once was, Texas will gladly take a slight drop-off in quality if it allows him to stay on the field.