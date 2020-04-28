Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Report: MLB Discussing New Realignment Plan Allowing the Season to Start in Late June

Chris Halicke

Major League Baseball is discussing a plan that would allow the regular season to start in late June, and no later than July 2, with games played in each team's home ballparks, according to USA Today. 

According to the report, MLB officials have become "cautiously optimistic" of the late-June/early-July start. This latest plan that's come to light is gaining support from club owners and executives. The most significant reason for optimism among MLB officials for a season start is COVID-19 testing becoming more readily available to the public and a number of states beginning to reopen. 

The full details of this plan are not yet public knowledge since it is still one of several ideas MLB is considering. USA Today's report did reveal that this plan would allow for at least 100 regular season games, an expanded playoff format, and would include a realignment from the traditional American and National Leagues to three 10-team divisions based on geography to minimize travel. Clubs would only play opponents inside their division with the games played at their home ballpark sans fans. 

The three division realignment would look like this:

East

  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Boston Red Sox
  • Miami Marlins
  • New York Mets
  • New York Yankees
  • Philadelphia Phillies
  • Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Tampa Bay Rays
  • Toronto Blue Jays
  • Washington Nationals

Central

  • Atlanta Braves
  • Chicago Cubs
  • Chicago White Sox
  • Cincinnati Reds
  • Cleveland Indians
  • Detroit Tigers
  • Kansas City Royals
  • Milwaukee Brewers
  • Minnesota Twins
  • St. Louis Cardinals

West

  • Arizona Diamondbacks
  • Colorado Rockies
  • Houston Astros
  • Los Angeles Angels
  • Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Oakland Athletics
  • San Diego Padres
  • San Francisco Giants
  • Seattle Mariners
  • Texas Rangers

A plan of this magnitude is obviously contingent on the approval of public health officials and medical experts, all without reducing access to public testing for the novel coronavirus. There is belief that this plan would eliminate the requirement for players to live in isolation since they would be playing at their home ballparks and have significantly reduced travel. 

USA Today's report also mentioned an additional benefit of this plan, eliminating other contingency plans that include players living in isolation:

One of the additional benefits to playing in major-league cities is it would alleviate a possible split among players who are opposed to playing the entire season in Arizona/Florida/Texas. Several high-profile players, including the Angels' Mike Trout and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw expressed strong resistance to playing the season away from their families.

-Bob Nightengale, USA Today

Regarding a start for a second spring training, USA Today reports that teams would likely return to their spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida and have 18 to 21 days before the start of the season. The details of the expanded playoff format are still unknown. As a matter of fact, there are many details of the plan that have to be worked out, especially from a revenue standpoint. With the probability of games played without fans for at least at the start of the season, MLB revenue streams will take a major hit. 

No plan that MLB can conjure up will be a perfect scenario. Certain sacrifices will have to be made in order for there to be a baseball season in 2020. 

“I think everybody wants the season to matter, to have some bulk and substance, to have a meaningful sample," Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said via conference call on Monday. "But we know it’s not a normal year. If we want to play, we’re going to have to be willing to bend a little and make more sacrifices. It may look different, it may not. But if it is going to be different, I’m willing to bend.”

Maybe this latest plan will work. Maybe it won't. It's just one of several plans that MLB is mulling over. But with another plan becoming public knowledge, it's clear MLB is exhausting all of its options.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Chris Halicke
Chris Halicke

Editor

For my own commentary regarding the Rangers in this plan, them and Houston may have the most brutal schedule under this plan given the teams within their division. I don't think most people realize how far away DFW and Houston are from the west coast. El Paso is pretty much the halfway point between Dallas and San Diego. Lots of time would be spent flying back and forth to the west coast with a lot of late games and jet lag.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers Slugger Joey Gallo Playoff Bound in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo wrapped up his regular season schedule as the No. 2 seed for the MLB The Show Players League playoffs.

Chris Halicke

Rangers GM Jon Daniels: Three-State Plan Including Texas is 'One of Several Ideas' for Start of MLB Season

As states begin to loosen the reins on stay-at-home orders, speculation has risen on if and when sports will resume.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Classic Games From 2010 & 2011 Postseason Runs to Air This Week

This week's slate of Texas Rangers encore broadcasts will include games from the 2010 and 2011 playoff runs.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Committed to No Layoffs or Furloughs of Baseball Operations Employees Through End of May

The Texas Rangers are committed to not layoff or furlough any of its baseball operations employees through the end of May, a team source tells InsideTheRangers.com.

Chris Halicke

'The Last Strike...Twice' – If the 2011 Texas Rangers Were the Next Hit Docuseries

"The Last Dance" has captivated sports fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A painful memory in Texas Rangers history could be a great subject of a docuseries.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Gallo Aims to Reclaim Top Spot in MLB The Show Players League

Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo heads into his next slate of games Sunday night with the goal of reclaiming the top spot in the MLB The Show Players League.

Chris Halicke

Moment of Truth: Why We Need Baseball in 2020

As much a baseball fans want to see players take the field again, MLB employees likely need the game back even more.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers All-Time Team: Position Players

Chris Halicke of SI's InsideTheRangers.com gives his Texas Rangers all-time team in a two-part series.

Chris Halicke

VIDEO: Texas Rangers Live Bullpen Sessions From Spring Training in Surprise Pt. 2

Watch live bullpen sessions from Texas Rangers spring training from InsideTheRangers.com's coverage in Surprise, Arizona.

Chris Halicke

Joey Gallo Spoke, MLB The Show Listened

Chris Halicke