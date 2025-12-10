Rangers Reportedly Not Having Substantial Trade Talks For All-Star Infielder

As the Texas Rangers look to put together Skip Schumaker's first roster as manager for the 2026 season, there are questions surrounding just what the payroll will look like for them this offseason. It has been reported that they are looking to trim payroll while looking to make upgrades to the roster.

If the payroll part is true, then just how the front office and Chris Young decide to go about building the roster will be interesting to watch. One way the Rangers could shed some payroll is by trading shortstop Corey Seager. That is a lot easier said than done.

Seager signed a huge 10-year, $352 million contract before the 2022 season, and if they want to get out from under that deal, it's going to be difficult. There was a report at the Winter Meetings in Orlando from Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required) that the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves inquired about him with Texas.

All of those teams are big spenders, and it would make sense that they would at least check in about Seager, but Grant mentioned that Texas isn't motivated to move him despite the interest. Trading him if they get the right offer is something they should consider, but keeping him healthy and in the lineup might be the best route to go with Seager.

Rangers Reportedly Have Not Had Serious Corey Seager Trade Talks

Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

As far as teams that are reportedly interested in him go, the Red Sox have Trevor Story at shortstop but could consider a switch to second base for Seager, where they have a need. The Yankees have Andrew Volpe at shortstop, but his inconsistent play and injury history should be a concern. The Braves are looking to add a big-name player to their roster as they are trying to rebuild on the fly.

As for Seager with the Rangers, if he could stay healthy, it would be big for the organization. The five-time All-Star was limited to 102 games in 2025 and slashed .271/.373/.487 with 21 home runs and 57 RBIs. Those were his lowest home run and RBI numbers in three years.

Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston reported late Tuesday night that there is no momentum with the Red Sox and Rangers as far as trade talks go about Seager.

Seager is still considered a big part of the Rangers going into 2026, and it would make sense for teams to inquire about him, but the asking price would be high to add his contract to anyone's books. A healthy Seager for Schumaker would go a long way in 2026 to help Texas turn things around and compete in the American League West. Unless something changes, these trade rumors may be just that, rumors this winter.

More Rangers On SI