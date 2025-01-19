Right-Handed Slugger Would be Perfect Fit in Platoon Role for Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers are getting set for what they hope will be a bounce-back campaign in 2025.
After winning the World Series in 2023, last year was one to forget for the Rangers. The franchise was never able to get off the ground, as injuries certainly held them back.
So far this offseason, Texas has made a couple of notable signings, with potentially one of their best being the addition of Joc Pederson. Even though he is strictly a designated hitter, Pederson can be an impact hitter in the middle of the order.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks last year, the slugger hit .275 with 23 home runs and 64 RBIs. What might have been most impressive was his OPS, which was at the elite number of .908.
The Diamondbacks did a really good job of making sure he didn’t have to face left-handed pitching all that often, which is an area where he struggles. While his numbers were very strong overall, he hit just .219 against left-handed pitching and his OPS was noticeably lower at .749.
Seeing how Arizona set Pederson up for success, the Rangers should have the same mindset. Keeping the slugger against right-handed pitching will result in him having a lot of success, but that does mean they need to find a platoon partner.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the biggest need for the Rangers being to find a right-handed platoon hitter at designated hitter to help support Joc Pederson. He highlighted Austin Hays as a perfect fit for the role.
“Joc Pederson has a chance to be an impact addition for the Rangers, but they will need to find him a suitable platoon partner so he is not exposed against left-handed pitching, as he has a .630 OPS against southpaws for his career compared to a .844 OPS against right-handed pitching.”
Since Texas likely doesn’t want to break the bank for a platoon player, Hays makes a lot of sense. Last year, the slugger played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Baltimore Orioles.
However, he suffered an injury with the Phillies that resulted in him missing a good chunk of the season after they acquired him.
This winter, Hays will likely be looking for a one-year deal to prove himself and show that he can still be an impact player.
In his career, the 29-year-old has been very good against left-handed pitching with a .277 batting average and .800 OPS.
Pairing Hays and Pederson together at designated hitter in the platoon would continue to strengthen what is already a very talented lineup for the Rangers. Whether it is Hays or another right-handed bat, Texas must make sure to provide help for their new left-handed slugger.