Rival American League Executive Believes Texas Rangers Will Have Breakout Season
Despite a disappointing Opening Day for the Texas Rangers, the team has high expectations this coming season.
Even though the first game of the campaign might not have gone according to plan for the Rangers, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the remaining games this year.
Texas is a team that is seeking to bounce back after finishing under the .500 mark in 2024, in a season that was filled with injuries.
Players missing time was an unfortunate storyline for the team last campaign, and the hope is that this year will be different.
Even though things were trending in the right direction for most of the spring, some late injuries to starting pitchers once again forced the team to switch things up in their starting rotation.
Fortunately, with a couple of key prospects being ready to take the next step, the depth of the Rangers coming into 2025 was far better to handle pitchers missing time.
With the season underway, the team will be seeking to get back to the World Series, which they won in 2023. Surprisingly, they have been overlooked a bit coming into the new campaign.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com (paid subscription required) recently polled 18 MLB executives about which teams would break out this year. A rival executive of the Rangers believed that they are poised to bounce back.
"I realize the Rangers won the World Series a year ago, but no one is talking about them," a rival AL exec said. "I like what they did this offseason."
It is a bit surprising to see Texas seemingly flying under the radar in the American League. With a lot of attention on teams from the American League East and American League Central, the Rangers aren’t far removed from being the best team in baseball.
While injuries really hurt them last season, they had a strong winter and seemed poised for a bounce back.
This winter, the team made some notable additions to a lineup that took a big step back last year. Bringing in Joc Pederson and Jake Burger will provide Texas with some more power in the middle of the order, which was an area they took a bit of a step back in last year.
With the starting rotation featuring some high-end talent to go along with some rising stars, the Rangers are poised to be much better in that area.
While the bullpen will have to prove themselves with the new faces, the talent is there to be a contender once again.
Even though it’s odd to consider them a team who could break out, after a down year they fall into that category.