Texas Rangers Moving Star Prospect Into Closer Role Could Make Sense
With the start of the regular season getting close for the Texas Rangers, the team is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2024.
It was a strong winter for the Rangers, who were able to navigate a challenging offseason nicely. With a lot of free agents, Texas was going to look like a different team in 2025, but the front office did a nice job of managing the turnover.
In the lineup, the additions of Joc Pederson and Jake Burger will provide them with a lot more power in the heart of their batting order. Slugging became a bit of an issue last campaign, but that should be fixed with them adding a couple of talented players.
For the starting rotation, getting healthy was one of the priorities this winter, but they also were able to re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, which was key.
While the rotation and the lineup are in good shape, the bullpen will be the question mark heading into the campaign. The Rangers lost their All-Star closer, Kirby Yates, in free agency, and there isn’t a clear-cut choice as of now to replace him.
However, with a surplus of starting pitching currently, a creative move with a young prospect might solve that problem.
Jeff Passan of ESPN.com (paid subscription required) recently proposed the interesting idea of prospect Jack Leiter heading to the bullpen potentially to emerge as the closer for the Rangers.
“Leiter might wind up in the rotation. But as Texas enters the season without a defined closer, Leiter could find himself there if a solution doesn't present itself.”
The former number two overall pick for Texas hasn’t quite hit his stride yet, but he is showing some improvement so far this spring.
In spring training, the 24-year-old has totaled a 2.53 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings pitched.
Due to the depth in the rotation, a potential move for Leiter to the bullpen could not only make sense for his career, but for the Rangers moving forward as well.
The young right-hander has had some control issues early on in his career, and with six walks in 10.2 innings pitched this spring, that is still an issue.
For a pitcher that struggles with command at times, like Leiter, the move to the bullpen is generally the natural progression.
While this would be a significant change for the young right-hander, it does make a lot of sense about how the roster is currently constructed.
Furthermore, if the Rangers get strong production out of either Leiter or someone else as the closer, they will be in excellent shape this campaign.