Sister of Texas Rangers Legend Dies After Nightclub Ceiling Collapse
A nightclub ceiling collapse in the Dominican Republic has turned into a full-on tragedy as at least 44 people have died and 160 more are injured per Associated Press.
Among those that have already lost their lives on Tuesday was Nelsy Cruz, the sister of Texas Rangers legend and future Hall of Famer Nelson Cruz.
Nelsy was the governor of Montecristo. AP reported that she had called Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m. local time to share that she was trapped.
First responders and rescuers spent hours pulling as many people as they could out of the rubble. Cruz did get pulled out from under the collapse, but later died in the hospital from her wounds.
This loss has hit all of the Dominican Republic hard and Rangers fans should keep Cruz and the rest of his family in their thoughts as they process the tragic loss.
Cruz had a 19-year MLB career, eight of which he spent with Texas. The Rangers acquired him and Carlos Less from the Milwaukee Brewers back in 2006 and the rest was history.
He was solid for his first few years as he developed into the eventual star that he would become. His breakout season came in 2009 when he made his first All-Star team.
Cruz finished his baseball career with a .274/.343/.513 slash line and 464 home runs. He made seven All-Star teams and will eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The baseball world saw another loss in this tragedy as former relief pitcher Octavio Dotel also succumbed to injuries from the collapse.