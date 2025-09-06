Struggling Rangers Slugger Highlighted As Potential 'Secret Weapon'
Remarkably, the Texas Rangers have a shot to make the playoffs.
After months and months of underperforming that frustrated everyone in the fanbase and in the clubhouse, somehow the Rangers have found themselves just 1.5 games back from the final AL Wild Card spot and five out of first place in the AL West.
Entering this massive three-game set against the Houston Astros that could completely change the division race during the final month of the regular season, Texas will have to do it without many of their big guns since Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Evan Carter and Nathan Eovaldi are all on the injured list.
That hasn't slowed the Rangers down as of late, though, with the team having won nine out of their last 12 contests. However, they did drop the last two against the Arizona Diamondbacks during their latest series, signaling the magic could be running out of steam.
Texas needs someone to create a spark outside of Wyatt Langford, and Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) believes that it could be someone who has largely been a disappointment so far this season.
Could Jake Burger Become Offensive Force for Rangers?
Acquired this past winter in a trade with the Miami Marlins, Jake Burger was expected to come in and solve the first base problems for the Rangers and provide more pop for this lineup. After hitting 29 home runs in 2024 and 34 in 2023, expectations were high for the 29-year-old.
When he's been on the field, Burger has produced. His slash line is .244/.276/.421 and he's hit 12 home runs with 42 RBI and 28 extra-base hits, good for an OPS+ that's right at the league average of 100. But it's also only come in 86 games since he's been impacted by multiple injuries. Now that he's back, though, Grant has circled Burger as someone who could provide a much-needed spark.
"But his brief career track-record suggests he’s a strong finisher. Though he's been limited to just 20 games since July 4, he's slashing .356/.387/.525/.913 in that stretch ... the Rangers need somebody to step into the middle of the lineup and thump. Burger has that ability," he wrote.
Hopefully that's the case. The fact Texas is even in this position where they could make the playoffs is remarkable considering how poorly they have performed throughout the season on offense and how many star players are now on the shelf.
If Burger can heat up and power the Rangers into a Wild Card spot, his acquisition will be looked upon more fondly than it has to date.