Rangers New Year's Resolution Dependent on Young Core to Step Up Next Season

The Texas Rangers are in the process of a large roster shakeup this offseason. The team that brought the organization their first World Series title just two seasons ago is long gone. A winter aimed to reduce payroll has seen fan favorites find new homes.

As 2026 arrives, there are still multiple roster holes that have to be addressed within the coming months. The starting rotation and bullpen have taken some hits, which means younger players will have to step up.

Should they stay healthy, guys like Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi will be consistent pieces in the pitching staff. On the offensive end, Corey Seager and Brandon Nimmo are looking to get this lineup back to what it was in '23.

Zachary D. Rymer of bleacherreport.com said the biggest New Years resolution for the Rangers is to "get the young guys rolling."

Evan Carter Needs to be Healthy in 2026

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wyatt Langford and Nimmo are expected to be big contributors in the outfield next season. Langford is a vital piece of the younger core, but Evan Carter will be the wildcard in 2026. Since his sudden emergence in 2023, Carter has been battling injuries. He played 45 games in 2024, and just 63 a season ago.

When he is on the field, Texas looks like a different team. His plate approach and speed gives the Rangers a different element to the offense. The potential is clearly there, but Carter has to find a way to stay on the field if Texas is going to have success next season.

Other guys like Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna may be given expanded roles next year. Freeman was a revelation late in the season and could be a helpful asset. Osuna will fill in the outfield when necessary.

Can Jack Leiter Build off Last Year?

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jack Leiter put together a solid 2025 campaign. The 2021 first-round pick turned in a 3.86 ERA over 29 starts, and ended the year with a shutout over seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians. He is the key piece to the starting rotation. If he works on his control, Leiter could ascend to one of the league's underrated pitchers.

He has the pitch arsenal to do it, but whether Leiter can string that together consistently will be the biggest question. He's only 25 years old, but the Rangers will have to ask a lot out of him this upcoming season.

Kumar Rocker is hopeful he can earn a chance at redemption. With Texas currently short-handed in the starting rotation, Rocker could see an increased role and with it, some improvement.

Younger arms like Jose Corniell and Winston Santos could also be called upon next year. Texas is aiming to return to the postseason, but they can't depend on their veterans to carry the workload. The younger players have to step up and make major contributions in 2026.

Recommended Articles