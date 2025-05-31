Struggling Rangers Star’s Huge Night Reminder of His Importance to Lineup
ARLINGTON — In a season of supreme struggle, one night doesn’t turn things around for Marcus Semien.
But maybe it’s a start for the Texas Rangers second baseman?
The Rangers blasted the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-1, at Globe Life Field on Friday. Prominent in that win was Semien, the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove second baseman who is one of several Rangers that have simply not gotten it done at the plate.
Well, until Friday, that is. Before the game, manager Bruce Bochy talked about what he was seeing from Semien lately.
“I’ve seen a guy that’s battling himself, he’s trying to figure it out,” Bochy said. “Trying a lot of things. I see a guy that is working as hard as anyone to come out of it. I think as a group maybe we’re overdoing it. … We have a lot of hitting coaches all of a sudden, it seems like.”
Marcus Semien’s Huge Game vs. Cardinals
Semien had his first four-hit game of the season, going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. He slammed a two-run home run in the seventh inning, which was his first extra-base hit since May 11.
When he cleared his third hit of the game, it was the first time he had a three-hit game since April 29. It was also his second multi-hit game since then.
“Having four good at-bats and producing tonight to help us win makes me feel better about myself, but this was a team win,” Semien said.
Semien’s single in the second inning put two runners on for Sam Haggerty, who tripled him and Kyle Higashioka home for a 3-0 lead. Semien singled again in the fourth and stole second. In the sixth, he singled and drove in Jake Burger.
The home run was a no-doubter that went 382 feet to left field and came on the seventh pitch of his at-bat against Cardinals reliever Matt Svanson.
Semien and the rest of the Rangers’ offense made sure Jack Leiter got the win after nearly six innings of solid work. Even the rookie knows how important Friday night might be.
“A guy like Marcus, who hasn’t changed all year, and you know, the stats maybe haven’t gone his way so far, but for him to break out like that it’s awesome,” Leiter said.
Semien still has bars to clear. His season average is still under .200. He hasn’t had back-to-back multi-hit games this season. Consistency, his hallmark, has proven elusive at the plate.
But, on Friday night, he found something. Perhaps it’s something he can build on. Perhaps it’s something the entire offense can build on.
“Maybe it relaxes them and takes some pressure off because they feel it — believe me,” Bochy said. “They’re hearing the outside noise. A lot of us talk about this offense. We’ve been in a rut. We have to dig ourselves out and this was a good start.”