Why the Texas Rangers’ Second Base Battle Isn’t Really a Battle

After the Texas Rangers traded Marcus Semien to the New York Mets, the franchise had a clear need for a new second baseman and a plethora of candidates.

To hear president of baseball operations Chris Young tell it, everyone was going to get a shot at it. Josh Smith. Ezequiel Duran. Michael Helman. Sam Haggerty. Tyler Wade. Name anyone with some second base experience and they were in the mix.

With less than two weeks left before the Rangers break camp to head back to Arlington for a pair of exhibition games with the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, the fierce competition for the job didn’t materialize. A clear front-runner has emerged — Smith.

Rangers Second Base Race

Texas was up front about the desire for a competition. And there was reason to believe that Smith might not get the job. His issues have been second half swoons at the plate in his two years as the Rangers’ super-utility player. Last year his batting average dropped 20 points in the final two months of the season. In 2024 he did enough to win an AL Silver Slugger as the utility player.

But the organization was likely counting on Smith to take hold of the job. There is no question that’s what he’s done this spring.

In 11 spring training games he’s slashed .370/.452/.667 with two home runs and four RBI. It’s his best spring training slash since 2023 when he slashed .370/.453/.522 with one home run and nine RBI. Back in 2023 he was bouncing around the diamond, as Texas asked he and Duran to become utility players.

Notably, Rangers manager Skip Schumaker recently said that Smith’s quality at-bats in spring training against left-handed pitching makes him more likely to be in the lineup against those pitchers, something that would make him an everyday player.

This spring Smith has basically played second base. It’s been Duran who has continued to move around the diamond. Duran has had a nice spring at the plate, with a slash of .259/.375/.407 with a home run five RBI. But Smith has been better.

Haggerty has had an exceptional spring at the plate with a slash of .348/.444/.522 with one home run and seven RBI. But he doesn’t have Smith’s pop historically. Smith can 10 to 15 home runs in a season. Haggerty can back him up but is more likely to be the fourth outfielder.

Smith is also the best defender. He’s an above average fielder with Gold Glove potential. A season at a set position should allow him to shine and get awards notice. Texas had one of the best defenses in baseball last year, in part because of Semien, who won a Gold Glove. The position won’t suffer with Smith.

For all the talk of competition, Smith has done what the Rangers hoped — take hold of the job and make the strongest possible case to be the opening day starter.