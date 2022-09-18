Texas concludes a three-game road series at the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers seek to win a series with the Tampa Bay Rays when the two teams square off at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon.

Texas (63-82) won Friday’s game 4-3 improving its record in one-run games to 14-32 (losses are a franchise record). First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who began his career with the Rays, homered in the game. His home run, along with Corey Seager’s two-run double, proved to be the difference in the game. Martín Pérez won his 12th game of the year.

On Saturday night the Rays won 5-1, beating the Rangers with a bullpen game, despite starter Jon Gray giving up just two hits and the Rangers pitching staff holding the Rays to just six hits. Two Rays runs scored on sacrifice flies. Texas’ only run came on a solo home run by catcher Jonah Heim.

The Rangers are now 12-19 under interim manager Tony Beasley. The Rangers on Friday announced the festivities to honor Tom Grieve on his retirement from 55 years with the Rangers organization. Those festivities are next Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Texas Rangers (63-82) at Tampa Bay Rays (81-64)

Sept. 18, 2022, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:10 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (6-8, 4.71)

Vs.

TB: LHP Jeffrey Springs (8-4, 2.41)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Rays — Bally Sports Sun

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Rays – WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WTMP

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Lineup

TBA

