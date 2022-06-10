Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox Start Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field

The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, with a flurry of transactions and a late pitching change. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

Texas Rangers (26-30) at Chicago White Sox (26-29)

Friday, June 10, 2022

7:10 PM CT

Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL

-

Probables:

TEX: Matt Bush (2-1, 4.22) (scheduled starter Glenn Otto was placed on the COVID list on Friday)

Vs

CLE: RHP Davis Martin (0-2, 4.35)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Chicago White Sox

TV: NBCSCH

Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. CF Adolis García

4. DH Kole Calhoun

5. C Sam Huff

6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

7. LF Brad Miller

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. RF Steele Walker

-

Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup

1. LF AJ Pollock

2. RF Andrew Vaughn

3. CF Luis Robert

4. 1B José Abreu

5. DH Jake Burger

6. 3B Yoán Moncada

7. C Yasmani Grandal

8. 2B Josh Harrison

8. SS Danny Mendick

-

-

Transactions

June 10

INF/OF Brad Miller activated from 10-day Injured List

RHP Tyson Miller (No. 76) and RHP Jesús Tinoco (No. 63) added as replacement players from Round Rock (AAA)

C/DH Mitch Garver and RHP Glenn Otto placed on COVID-19 Related Injured List

INF Andy Ibáñez optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.

RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.

