Pregame Notes: Rangers, White Sox Start Series
The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, with a flurry of transactions and a late pitching change. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
Texas Rangers (26-30) at Chicago White Sox (26-29)
Friday, June 10, 2022
7:10 PM CT
Guaranteed Rate Field | Chicago, IL
-
Probables:
TEX: Matt Bush (2-1, 4.22) (scheduled starter Glenn Otto was placed on the COVID list on Friday)
Vs
CLE: RHP Davis Martin (0-2, 4.35)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Chicago White Sox
TV: NBCSCH
Radio: WMVP 1000 AM, WRTO 1200
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 2B Marcus Semien
2. SS Corey Seager
3. CF Adolis García
4. DH Kole Calhoun
5. C Sam Huff
6. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
7. LF Brad Miller
8. 3B Ezequiel Duran
9. RF Steele Walker
-
Chicago White Sox Starting Lineup
1. LF AJ Pollock
2. RF Andrew Vaughn
3. CF Luis Robert
4. 1B José Abreu
5. DH Jake Burger
6. 3B Yoán Moncada
7. C Yasmani Grandal
8. 2B Josh Harrison
8. SS Danny Mendick
-
-
Transactions
June 10
INF/OF Brad Miller activated from 10-day Injured List
RHP Tyson Miller (No. 76) and RHP Jesús Tinoco (No. 63) added as replacement players from Round Rock (AAA)
C/DH Mitch Garver and RHP Glenn Otto placed on COVID-19 Related Injured List
INF Andy Ibáñez optioned to Round Rock (AAA)
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
INF Josh H. Smith placed on 10-day Injured List with shoulder injury (June 4). He is eligible to return on June 14.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He was sent to Triple A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment on Friday.
RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Leclerc is eligible to return. He is rehabbing at Triple A Round Rock.
