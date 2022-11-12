Skip to main content

Where Are Rangers in ESPN 2023 Power Rankings?

The way-too-early power rankings for 2023 are up, and the Texas Rangers have ground to make up.

The Texas Rangers probably don’t need a reminder that it’s going to be an uphill climb to a postseason berth in 2023, but ESPN provided that reminder after the World Series ended.

ESPN published its way-too-early power rankings for the 2023 season, shortly after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series. The Rangers’ American League West rivals will be the defending champions for the second time in six seasons when the new season starts.

ESPN has the Astros at No. 1 overall. It also has the Rangers at No. 22

ESPN had the Rangers at No. 21 in their final 2022 regular-season power rankings.

The Rangers finished fourth in the American League West at 68-96. In August, the Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward and president of baseball operation Jon Daniels within 72 hours of each other. The Rangers promoted general manager Chris Young to the top of the baseball leadership org chart, and Young hired his old manager from the San Diego Padres in Bruce Bochy.

Bochy won three World Series titles while managing the San Francisco Giants, including a 2010 title that came at the expense of the Rangers.

The Rangers have made it clear that starting pitching is at the top of their priority list. So is finding a middle-of-the-order bat, one that could be the everyday designated hitter, now that the DH is universal to both leagues.

In the American League West, ESPN had the Seattle Mariners at No. 10, the Los Angeles Angels at No. 20 and the Oakland Athletics at No. 25.

