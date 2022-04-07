Rangers Make Final Roster Moves Ahead of Opening Day
The Texas Rangers announced several transactions to set the club’s 28-man Opening Day roster ahead of Thursday’s 11:00 a.m. CT deadline:
- RHP Matt Bush, INF Charlie Culberson and RHP Greg Holland contracts selected from Triple-A Round Rock.
- RHP Garrett Richards placed on 10-day Injured List, retroactive to April 4 (right middle finger blister).
- RHP José Leclerc placed on 60-day Injured List (Tommy John surgery).
- OF Jeferson Espinal acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for INF Yonny Hernandez.
- INF Sherten Apostel designated for assignment.
- RHP Spencer Patton optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- OF Joe McCarthy assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.
- INF Josh Jung placed on Round Rock Injured List (left shoulder surgery).
The decisions to trade Yonny Hernandez and DFA Apostel come as the most surprising. Hernandez filled a utility infield role for the team last year while Apostel has been an intriguing prospect since he was acquired alongside Taylor Hearn in the Keone Kela trade.
The Rangers have seven days to trade, release, or outright Apostel to the minor leagues.
The club also indicated some hesitation to put Leclerc on the 60-day IL with the possibility he could be ready to come back before he would be eligible to return. However, Leclerc's timetable is close enough to his eligibility date, the club opted to vacate a roster spot without significantly affecting his return.
The Rangers assigned Espinal to the Arizona Complex League Rangers. The 19-year-old has a career slash line of .303/.376/.397/.773 over two professional seasons in the Diamondbacks system since signing with the club on July 2, 2018.
Yonny Hernandez
Greg Holland
Charlie Culberson
With Thursday’s transactions, the Rangers are at the limit on the 40-man roster. Here is the club's 28-man Opening Day roster in Toronto. Active rosters will reduce back down to the typical 26 players on May 2.
Pitchers (15)
- Albert Abreu
- Kolby Allard (L)
- Joe Barlow
- Brock Burke (L)
- Matt Bush
- Dane Dunning
- Jon Gray
- Taylor Hearn (L)
- Greg Holland
- Spencer Howard
- John King (L)
- Brett Martin (L)
- Martin Perez (L)
- Dennis Santana
- Josh Sborz
Catchers (2)
- Mitch Garver
- Jonah Heim
Infielders (5)
- Charlie Culberson
- Andy Ibáñez
- Nathaniel Lowe
- Corey Seager
- Marcus Semien
Outfielders (6)
- Kole Calhoun
- Willie Calhoun
- Adolis García
- Brad Miller
- Nick Solak
- Eli White
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Garrett Richards (right middle finger blister)
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (right elbow surgery recovery)
- RHP José Leclerc (right elbow surgery recovery)
The Rangers open the season on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Jon Gray will start on the mound for Texas, squaring off with Toronto right-hander José Berríos. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. CT.