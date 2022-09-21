Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday

Texas continues a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers (63-84) continue their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

Texas enters Wednesday’s game with 15 games remaining on the schedule, with nine of them at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 12-21 going into the game.

Texas lost to Los Angeles 5-2 on Tuesday, the result of a three-run sixth inning by the Angels off Rangers relievers Dennis Santana and John King.

The Angels (65-83) and the Rangers will see each other one more time this season when the Rangers made a road trip out west next week.

The set with the Angels is part of a six-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers host Cleveland on Friday through Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Angels (65-83) at Texas Rangers (63-83)

Sept. 21, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 7:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.49)

Vs.

LAA: LHP Tucker Davidson (2-6, 6.96)

-

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. His season is over.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Angels — Bally Sports West

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Angels – KLAA 830-AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis García

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

C Sam Huff

LF Josh Smith

RF Bubba Thompson

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

2B Luis Rengifo

CF Mike Trout

DH Shohei Ohtani

RF Taylor Ward

1B Mike Ford

C Matt Thaiss

3B Matt Duffy

LF Mickey Moniak

SS Livan Soto

