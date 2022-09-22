Skip to main content

GAME PREVIEW: Rangers, Angels Wrap Up Series

Texas concludes a three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers (64-84) haven’t won a series since mid-August. Can they finally break that streak on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels (65-84) and the Rangers play the finale of their next-to-last series meeting of the season at 1:05 Thursday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers will run their ace, Martín Pérez, out there in search of his 13th win of the season.

The Rangers have gone winless (0-6-3) in their last nine series, with the last series win coming Aug. 19-22 against Minnesota, where the Rangers won three of the four games. The Rangers have also gone winless in their last five home series (0-3-2), with the last series win coming Aug. 12-14 against Seattle (2-1). The Rangers are 15-25-8 overall in series play this season.

Texas enters Wednesday’s game with 14 games remaining on the schedule, with nine of them at home. Interim manager Tony Beasley has a record of 13-21 going into the game.

The Rangers beat the Angels on Wednesday, 7-2, with Josh Smith hitting his first over-the-fence home run at the Major League level.

Texas lost to Los Angeles, 5-2, on Tuesday, the result of a three-run sixth inning by the Angels off Rangers relievers Dennis Santana and John King.

The Angels (65-83) and the Rangers will see each other one more time this season when the Rangers made a road trip out west next week.

The set with the Angels is part of a six-game homestand for Texas, as the Rangers host Cleveland on Friday through Sunday. That will be the final alumni weekend of the season and be capped by a Sunday ceremony honoring Tom Grieve.

Here is a preview of today game.

Los Angeles Angels (65-84) at Texas Rangers (64-84)

Sept. 22, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Tex., 1:05 p.m. CT

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Martín Pérez (12-6, 2.84)

Vs.

LAA: RHP Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Angels 2

Here are the post-game notes from the Texas Rangers' 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

Rangers Surge Late to Beat Angels

Starter Dane Dunning claimed his fourth win of the season while four Texas hitters had two hits each.

Rangers OF Named Organization's Top Minor League Player

The outfielder started the season at Class-A Hickory, but was called up to Double-A Frisco just a couple of weeks ago.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Monday. His season is over.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is expected to be out for the rest of the season after experiencing left knee discomfort during his rehab stint at Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest/MLB Network

Angels — Bally Sports West/MLB Network

Rangers – KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Angels – KLAA 830-AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

TBA

-

Los Angeles Angels Starting Lineup

TBA

