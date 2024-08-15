Texas Rangers 2025 Spring Training Schedule, Ticket Information
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers' 2025 spring training schedule is set, including 31 Cactus League games in Arizona and the final two at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers host the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field at 7:05 p.m. March 24 and at 1:35 p.m. March 25 before Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox on March 27 in Arlington.
The Rangers open their 31-game Arizona slate against the Royals, their Surprise Complex-mates, on Feb. 21. Texas plays 17 games at Surprise Stadium, their 23rd season at their Arizona Complex in Surprise, Ariz. The Rangers will be the 'home' team for two of their Surprise Stadium games against the Royals. The Rangers play the Royals seven times during spring training, including the final two games in Arlington.
MLB will hold a second annual Spring Breakout games featuring some of the league's future stars. The Rangers top prospects will face the San Francisco Giants top prospects on March 15 in Scottsdale.
Spring training ticket packages go on sale at 10 a.m. (MST) Oct. 29. Individual spring training tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. (MST) Nov. 12 online at surprisestadium.com. Game times and promotional events will be announced at a later date. For more information spring training tickets, visit surprisestadium.com or call 623-222-2222.
Texas Rangers 2025 Spring Training Schedule
DATE OPPONENT, SITE
Feb. 21 Royals, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 22 Giants, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 23 Cubs, Mesa (Sloan Park)
Feb. 24 White Sox, Glendale
Feb. 25 Royals, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 26 Guardians, Goodyear
Feb. 27 Mariners, Surprise Stadium
Feb. 28 Cubs, Surprise Stadium
March 1 Brewers, Phoenix
March 2 Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium
March 3 Royals, Surprise Stadium
March 4 Athletics, Surprise Stadium
March 5 Reds, Goodyear
March 6 Padres, Surprise Stadium; Dodgers, Glendale
March 7 Rockies, Salt River Fields
March 8 Royals, Surprise Stadium
March 9 Diamondbacks, Salt River Fields
March 10 Open Date
March 11 Angels, Surprise Stadium
March 12 Reds, Surprise Stadium
March 13 Giants, Scottsdale
March 14 Rockies, Surprise Stadium; Padres, Peoria
March 15 Athletics, Mesa (Hohokam); Giants, (Spring Breakout Game) Scottsdale
March 16 White Sox, Surprise Stadium
March 17 Open Date
March 18 Guardians, Surprise Stadium
March 19 Mariners, Peoria
March 20 Rockies, Surprise Stadium; Padres, Peoria
March 21 Angels, Tempe
March 22 Royals, Surprise Stadium
March 23 Open Date
March 24 Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT
March 25 Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:35 p.m. CT
