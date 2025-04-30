Texas Rangers Ace Appears Like He's on Verge of Breaking Out
Texas Rangers' ace Jacob deGrom looked like his vintage self on the mound Tuesday night, firing six shutout innings while fanning seven batters in the process en route to a dominant Rangers victory over the Athletics.
His dominant performance coupled with the bats coming alive to secure deGrom his first win on the mound in two seasons.
It also allowed the former two-time NL Cy Young Award winner to continue building upon the momentum he's gained over his last several starts.
Seeing what looked like prime deGrom on the mound was certainly a welcome sign for Texas, especially after the rocky start he had to the season.
Across his first three appearances of 2025, he got hit pretty hard, surrendering seven earned runs across 9.2 innings of work.
After weathering this early storm, though, the hard-throwing righty has appeared to settle in. Including his gem against the Athletics on Tuesday, deGrom has allowed only three runs over his past three starts and has also recorded six or more strikeouts in each of those appearances.
It appears as though deGrom may be close to turning a corner for the Rangers, which is something everybody has been waiting to see for a while.
The team signed the former New York Mets' superstar to a five-year, $185 million dollar contract ahead of the 2023 season.
The deal was viewed as a massive gamble at the time since deGrom had dealt with a number of injuries over his final few seasons with the Mets. Sensing that his team was on the brink of a championship though, general manager Chris Drury looked past all of that and signed what he hoped would be the ace who could lead them to the promised land.
While Texas would indeed go on to win the World Series in 2023, it had very little to do with their new star.
deGrom started just two games that year before having to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery. The lengthy recovery process that followed basically sidelined him for the entire 2024 campaign, as well, with his first start coming in mid-September.
After seeing his first two years with the Rangers essentially vanish, deGrom entered spring training this looking to finally make an impact for his new team
It may have taken a bit of time, but it looks like all of the hard work it took to get back to this point is beginning to pay off.