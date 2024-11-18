Texas Rangers Ace Receiving Massive Interest Early in Free Agency
The Texas Rangers were under no illusions about how the market might evolve for starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
They want him back. They also know he’ll have suitors.
And, boy, does he.
Recently, WEEI in Boston reported that the Boston Red Sox are one of the latest teams to inquire about the right-hander’s price tag.
The Atlanta Braves are another team reportedly interested in him.
Eovaldi had a vesting option in his two-year contract with the Rangers, signed before the 2023 season, that required him to pitch 300 innings to trigger. He threw 314 2/3 innings.
That triggered a $20 million option for 2025, which Eovaldi declined. Texas president of baseball operations Chris Young told reporters before the general managers meetings in San Antonio that the Rangers would make a push to re-sign him.
Eovaldi is one of three free-agent starters for the Rangers, the others being Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney. Neither is likely to return.
Eovaldi could, but it will cost Texas as he is likely looking for a multi-year deal, one that could be the last of his career.
He went 24-13 with a 3.72 ERA in 54 starts in two seasons with the Rangers.
In 2024, he struck out 24% of batters faced, his best rate since 2021 with Boston. He went 12-8 with a 3.80 ERA in 170 2/3 innings with 166 strikeouts.
During the Rangers’ 2023 season, one in which Texas won its first World Series title, Eovaldi was 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA in 25 starts, with 132 strikeouts in 144 innings. He burnished his postseason credentials, posting another impressive playoff run, going 5-0 in six playoff starts.
His postseason history is only part of the reason Atlanta, Texas and other teams will chase the Alvin, Texas, native, who will be in his age 35 season in 2025. In the playoffs, Eovaldi has a career record of 9-1 with a 2.85 ERA in 12 starts. He also won a World Series ring with Boston in 2018.
His connection to Boston is one reason the Red Sox are interested. He threw more than 400 innings for Boston in five seasons, finished with a 4.05 ERA and was fourth in American League Cy Young voting in 2021.