Waiving Nathan Eovaldi, Kirby Yates And Others Would Be Very Bad Look For World Series Champion Texas Rangers
Could the Texas Rangers let World Series hero Nathan Eovaldi walk out the door?
It's possible, according to The Athletics' Ken Rosenthal, who pondered potential MLB moves ahead of the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline. He didn't just suggest Eovaldi as an option for waivers, but starter Andrew Heaney, and relievers David Robertson, Kirby Yates, and Jose Leclerc. Each of those four will be free agents after this season.
"Nathan Eovaldi, who has a 3.05 ERA in 79 2/3 postseason innings, almost certainly would be (claimed), and the Rangers could take a chance by exposing him to waivers as well," Rosenthal wrote.
But even Rosenthal acknowledges that letting productive pitchers go for the final month of the season to save money would make the defending World Series champions look cheap. He figures if four of the five pitchers were claimed, Texas would save nearly $6 million.
Players need to be claimed by Aug. 31 to be eligible for postseason rosters.
Eovaldi, who missed his last start with right side tightness, needs 36 more innings to vest a $20 million player option for 2025. As a free agent, Rosenthal notes, he could land an even bigger contract. As of Aug. 31, he'll be owed nearly $3 million for the remainder of his 2024 deal. Rosenthal posits that the Rangers, if they "embarked on waiver purge, could redirect some of their savings toward re-signing him."
