Texas Rangers Ace Starts Injury Rehab Assignment At Round Rock
Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer began his injury rehab assignment on Wednesday with the Round Rock Express, as he pitched less than three innings in his first game action since last year’s World Series.
The 39-year-old right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since the start of the season after he had surgery on a herniated disc in December.
Scherzer threw twice last week — a 25-pitch batting practice session in Detroit and a 40-pitch simulated game when Texas was in Atlanta to face the Braves on Friday.
The numbers for the three-time Cy Young winner weren’t impressive against Salt Lake. He pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up five hits, three runs (all earned) and no walks. He struck out four. He threw 52 pitches, 32 of which were strikes. He faced 11 hitters.
The Rangers set 50 pitches as a goal for Scherzer.
He allowed a solo home run to Jason Martin with one out in the first inning. He gave up another solo home run, as Cole Tucker slammed one off Scherzer to lead off the second.
Later, D’Shawn Knowles doubled home Jack Lopez to give Salt Lake a 3-0 lead.
Scherzer retired Martin on a groundout and then left the game for reliever Chasen Shreve.
For the past few weeks Scherzer has said that he’s ahead of schedule when it comes to his recovery. That’s part of the reason the Rangers placed him on the 15-day injured list as opposed to the 60-day injured list, where they moved Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle to start the season.
The Rangers are hopeful Scherzer can join the rotation in the next few weeks.
He went a combined 13-6 with the Mets and Rangers last year, finishing with a 3.77 ERA. With the Rangers he went 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA.