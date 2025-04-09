Texas Rangers Activate Injured Slugger Ahead of Latest Cubs Showdown
The Texas Rangers activated one of their young sluggers off the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, as expected.
The Rangers brought back third baseman Josh Jung, who was on the IL with neck spasm, in advance of Tuesday’s game with the Chicago Cubs.
This was an expected move. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said last weekend during the homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays that the plan was to activate Jung when he was eligible to be activated.
To make room, Texas sent infielder Ezequiel Duran to Triple-A Round Rock. Jonathan Orneals, who was recalled when Jung went on the IL on March 30, remained with the team.
Jung played two rehab games at Double-A Frisco on Saturday and Sunday. He was the designated hitter on Saturday and played at third base on Sunday. He went 2-for-5 with a walk in those games.
Jung was on the opening day roster and starter at third base. He managed seven at-bats before he re-aggravated the neck spams that dogged him at the end of spring training. In the seventh inning he back-handed a ground ball down the third-base line, which aggravated the injury.
Initially, the Rangers hoped to give Jung time to work through the spasms without an IL stint. But, in the next game, his replacement, Josh Smith, suffered a quad injury. With the potential of two infielders being injured, the Rangers moved Jung to the IL and called up Ornelas.
Jung’s bat was hot early on, as was 3-for-7 with an RBI.
When Jung is healthy, he’s a huge piece of the lineup for Texas. In 2023 he slashed .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs and 70 RBI in 122 games.
Health has been his biggest issue since the Rangers took him with their first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech.
While in the minor leagues in 2021 he suffered a stress fracture in his foot that put him on the shelf for two months. In 2022 he needed surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder, an injury that delayed his MLB debut to late that season.
In 2023 he suffered a fractured left thumb trying to field a screaming line drive. He was out for about six weeks, but returned in time to help the Rangers win the World Series.
Last season Jung’s right wrist was hit by a pitch in the first week of the season and he missed nearly the first four months of the season. The injury was worse than initially believed and required more extensive surgery to repair, delaying his return.