Texas Rangers All-Star Free Agent Closer Linked to NL Central Team
Texas Rangers closer Kirby Yates is still available in the MLB free agency market. After an impressive 2024 MLB season, he remains as one of the best players still available to be signed.
Looking around the league, there are quite a few teams who could use a closer. Even more could still use an elite bullpen arm. Yates could be a top option for those franchises.
With that in mind, where could Yates end up landing?
Curt Bishop of Milwaukee Brewers on SI has suggested that the Brewers could make sense for Yates. After trading All-Star closer Devin Williams this offseason, they have an opening for a piece like the Rangers' free agent star.
"Yates will turn 38 in March and is near the end of what has been a solid career. But he remains a very serviceable reliever that can serve as a closer if need be. The Brewers need a presence at the back end of their bullpen," Bishop wrote.
During the 2024 MLB season with Texas, Yates put together big-time numbers.
He ended up appearing in 61 games, compiling a 7-2 record to go along with a 1.17 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, 33 saves, two holds, and only one blown save. He made the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and has his best year since 2019, which was before the arm injury that derailed his career.
Those numbers show why teams would want to sign him.
If Yates can keep playing at that level, he would be one of the biggest additions of the entire offseason. His 2024 production puts him among the best in the business at the closer position.
Could the Rangers consider bringing him back? Absolutely, that could still be an option. However, the longer that he stays available, the more likely it becomes that a team will decide to throw some money at him. Texas management also recently said that they're not pursuing a dedicated closer, seemingly shutting the door on a reunion.
Even at 37 years old, Yates is playing the best baseball of his career. He put up elite numbers and he was also solid back in the 2023 season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see where Yates ends up this offseason. Milwaukee does make sense as a potential landing spot and is a team to keep a close eye on in the coming days and weeks.