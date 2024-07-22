Texas Rangers Begin Signing 2024 Draft Picks
The Texas Rangers have signed fourth-round pick David Hagaman from West Virginia to a slightly under-slot deal, per a report from MLB Pipeline.
The Rangers signed the right-handed pitcher to a $515,000 deal and the slot value for the selection, which was No. 133 overall, was $530,400.
Hagaman was in his collegiate season as a redshirt sophomore for the Mountaineers, who reached the Super Regionals of the NCAA Tournament earlier this year. Hagaman missed part of the season due to an injury.
In 14 games last season, he went 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA, giving up 23 earned runs in 35 innings. He struck out 49 and walked 19, fanning nine hitters every nine innings. Even though he only threw 35 innings, his 49 strikeouts was fourth-best for WVU.
He struck out a career-high 10 hitters in one outing against Oklahoma on March 23.
For his career at WVU he went 3-5 with a 4.66 ERA in 36 career appearances in two seasons. He redshirted in 2022.
The Somers Point, N.J., native was a standout at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, N.J., where he struck out 81 batters in 48 2/3 innings, recording a 2.77 ERA as a senior.
The Rangers have until 4 p.m. CT on Aug. 1 to sign their remaining draft class, which is led by first-round pick Malcolm Moore, a catcher from Stanford. His slot value is $2.97 million.
2024 Texas Rangers Draft Selections
(by round, player, position, bat/throw, school, hometown)
1: Malcolm Moore, C, L/R, Stanford, Sacramento, CA
2: Dylan Dreiling, OF, L/L, Tennessee, Hays, KS
3: Casey Cook, OF, L/R, North Carolina, Chantilly, VA
4: David Hagaman, RHP, R/R, West Virginia, Egg Harbor City, NJ
5: Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, S/R, Majority Stoneman Douglas HS (FL), Margate, FL
6: Garrett Horn, LHP, L/L, Liberty, Kernersville, NC
7: Rafe Perich, 3B, S/R, Lehigh, New Tripoli, PA
8: Anthony Susac, RHP, R/R, Arizona, Sacramento, CA
9: Keith Jones II, OF, L/L, New Mexico State, Brentwood, CA
10: Jake Jekielek, RHP, R/R, Northwood (MI), Sterling Heights, MI
11: Dalton Pence, LHP, L/L, North Carolina, Cherryville, NC
12: Josh Springer, C, R/R, Corona Senior HS (CA), Corona, CA
13: Aidan Deakins, LHP, L/L, Wabash Valley College (IL), Middletown, DE
14: Ben Hartl, C, R/R, Kansas, Springfield, IL
15: Brooks Fowler, RHP, R/R, Oral Roberts, Jenks, OK
16: Eric Loomis, RHP, R/R, Missouri State, St. Louis, MO
17: Joey Danielson, RHP, R/R, North Dakota State, Eden Prairie, MN
18: Kadyn Leon, RHP, R/R, Lake Travis High School (TX), Austin, TX
19: Cade Obermueller, LHP, L/L, Iowa, Iowa City, IA
20: Mac Rose, C, L/R, McLennan Community College (TX), Rockwall, TX
