Texas Rangers Bring Back Intriguing Veteran Reliever on Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers have another veteran relief option to tap into when pitchers and catchers report to spring training next week with the signing of Matt Festa.
The deal was originally reported by The Dallas Morning News. The minor-league deal also comes with an invitation to Major League spring training.
Since the end of the regular season, Festa has been around a bit. On Jan. 6, Texas designated him for assignment to make room for reliever Chris Martin. Three days later the Rangers traded him to the Chicago Cubs for cash considerations.
He didn’t last long. The Cubs designated him for assignment for Jan. 28 to make room on their Major League roster. Festa cleared waivers and then elected free agency, rather than an assignment to the Cubs’ minor league system.
Festa was a rather effective reliever for the Rangers last season. He joined Texas on July 8 on a minor-league deal after the New York Mets designated him for assignment and he cleared waivers.
The Rangers assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock and was first promoted on Aug. 6 for relief depth and optioned back the same day. He returned on Aug. 11 and remained with Texas the rest of the season.
The soon-to-be 32-year-old right-hander went 6-0 with a 4.37 ERA in 18 relief appearances. He struck out 23 and walked seven in 22.2 innings. He also allowed batters to hit .205 against him.
His return allows the Rangers to pit him against relivers like Martin and Robert Garcia, who appear to be the top candidates to serve as the closer. Festa might be an appropriate set-up man.
Festa was with the Mets briefly. He spent the bulk of his Major League career with Seattle, where he broke in with the Mariners in 2018.
With Seattle, he went 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA in 89 appearances, with one start. He struck out 102 and walked 44 in 93.2 innings.
The Mariners selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB draft and was the highest draft pick out of Division II East Stroudsburg University at the time.
The Rangers are preparing for pitchers and catchers to report to their facility in Surprise, Ariz., on Wednesday. Position players report the following Monday, with the first exhibition game set for Friday, Feb. 21.