Texas Rangers Complete 2025 Schedule: Host Boston Red Sox In Earliest Opener Ever
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers open the 2025 season hosting the Boston Red Sox for four games starting on March 27 at Globe Life Field.
MLB announced the entire 2025 schedule on Thursday. Game times will be announced later.
March 27 will be the earliest season opener in Rangers history. The previous earliest date was March 28 in 2019 and 2024.
The Rangers open at home for the third consecutive season and eighth time in the past 10 years. Overall, the Rangers have opened at home in 32 of 54 seasons.
Texas follows the Boston series with a three-game series in Cincinnati March 31-April 2.
The Rangers close the 2025 season with a three-game series in Cleveland, September 26-28.
The league introduced a balanced schedule in 2023 for the first time since interleague play was introduced in 1997. As a result, the Rangers’ 2025 schedule features the following:
Division Games: 52 total games (26 at home and 26 on the road) against four A.L. West Division opponents. That will include 13 games each versus the Athletics, Houston, Los Angeles Angels, and Seattle. The Athletics will play their home games in Sacramento for the first time in 2025.
Intraleague Games: 62 total games (31 at home and 31 on the road) against the other ten American League teams. The Rangers will play seven games each against Boston and Kansas City and six games apiece versus Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Minnesota, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay, and Toronto.
Interleague Games: 48 total games (24 games at home and 24 on the road) against the 15 National League teams. Texas will meet Arizona six times in a pair of home and home three-game series and the remaining 14 NL clubs three times each. The Rangers will host three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals and play three-game road sets at Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, and Washington.
