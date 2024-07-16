'I think We're Gonna Win.' Max Scherzer's Confidence In Texas Rangers' Turnaround Showed Against Houston Astros
HOUSTON — Max Scherzer is always 'all in.'
And that attitude has ramped up with the Texas Rangers trying to remain in the American League West fight and defend their 2023 World Series championship.
After Scherzer helped the Rangers take two of three from the second-place Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon, he backed up the claim he made to Foul Territory's A.J. Pierzynski last week that he had no plans to waive his no-trade clause if the Rangers decided to sell ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
"We won the World Series last year, I think we're going to win," Scherzer said after the Rangers' 4-2 win on Sunday. "I know we're a great team. We can compete with anybody in this league. There's nothing that has [happened to change that]. Maybe our record [isn't great], and there have been moments where we haven't played our best. Okay, that's fine. That's baseball. Every team goes through that. I still look across at the talent in this room and believe that we can compete with anybody in this league. And right now, we're playing good baseball. So that's all that matters."
The Rangers (46-50) are five games back of first-place Seattle and four games back of the Astros.
Scherzer believes in his teammates and manager Bruce Bochy, who pulled the three-time Cy Young winner with the bases loaded and no outs in the fifth. Josh Sborz came in and retired the side to preserve the lead. Bochy and Scherzer discussed an early hook before the game with the Rangers bullpen stocked with available arms ahead of the All-Star break, including starter Jon Gray. So Scherzer wasn't surprised when he was lifted for Sborz.
"I'm always gonna want the ball in that situation. If I don't want the ball in that situation, I'm out of here," he said with a laugh. "But he made the right call. We knew we had extra length in the bullpen. He pushed the right button at the right time. Sborz he came in and got three huge outs when we needed it the most. Credit to him for doing his job. I'm just pleased with how I'm continuing to ramp up and how I continue to execute my pitches. I continue to get better every single time out. This is a good team win and good way to go into the break."
In five starts since returning from the injured list caused by offseason back surgery, Scherzer is 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA. Scherzer said he's "shooting par" so far.
"I'm throwing the ball well, so you just look to continue to add off that," he said. "Continue to get built up into midseason form where you can take on big pitch count loads and do it on five days. I feel great. At the end of the day, I just want the team to win. You know, Bochy is here to push the right buttons and make the team win. So whatever happens, wherever my role is, I'm a team guy, I want to win. That's all that matters."
