Texas Rangers Fan Favorite, Franchise Legend Selected to Team's Hall of Fame
The Texas Rangers have announced that Elvis Andrus will officially be a part of their team's Hall of Fame.
Andrus retired as a Ranger at the end of the 2024 season. He enjoyed a very good career for Texas, the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox. In 15 big league seasons, Andrus had a career slash line of .269/.325/370 with 2,091 total hits, 102 home runs and 347 stolen bases.
12 of his 15 years were spent with the Rangers. In those 12 season, Andrus racked up 1,743 hits, 76 home runs and 305 stolen bases. In 2009, the Venezuelan born short stop finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting. A season later, he was named an All-Star for the first time. He would go on to be an All-Star in 2012, as well.
In the history of the this organization, Andrus ranks first in stolen bases, third in hits, third in runs scored, fifth in doubles and seventh in total walks.
He had an impressive career in Texas and the fans love him for it.
Andrus had plenty of great moments with the Rangers that included back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Texas was not able to capture a title in either of those years, but the 2011 World Series will always be remembered.
On defense, Andrus played 1,966 total games at short stop, which comes out to be the third-most in MLB history. He had a career .973 fielding percentage at the position, but he was never able to capture a Gold Glove Award.
Andrus is just 36 years old and is being inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame. That makes him the youngest player to ever be inducted by Texas.
To honor him even more, the Rangers will have a special exhibit of Andrus in their Archive Vault at Globe Life Field.
In 2025, he'll be analyst for the Rangers Sports Network doing the pregame and postgame shows.